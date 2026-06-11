Wembanyama fuels Spurs comeback as Knicks Finals rivalry returns to New York

Victor Wembanyama erased a Game 2 mistake with 32 points in Game 3, while New York tried to pull the Spurs star into the city’s orbit.

Victor Wembanyama arrived in New York as more than the San Antonio Spurs’ center. At 22, he has become the player many around the NBA now point to as the league’s next face, and the Spurs-Knicks Finals has turned that idea into a live test, with Madison Square Garden hosting a revived rivalry and a championship series the Knicks had not reached since 1999.

The Knicks pushed Wembanyama into the spotlight after Game 2, when New York escaped with a 105-104 win and a 2-0 lead. With 13.6 seconds left and the score tied at 104, Wembanyama turned the ball over, and the Knicks converted that mistake into the edge they needed at the free-throw line. He took the blame directly, saying, “I threw that one away,” and framed the error as fuel for the next game.

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Game 3 showed how quickly the series could swing. Wembanyama answered with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks in 39 minutes, helping San Antonio win 115-111 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks had already won their first home NBA Finals game since 1999, but the Spurs flipped the building’s energy and slowed the momentum that had made New York look headed toward control of the series.

The off-court theater only deepened his profile. New York crowds and the city’s hostility helped cast him as a villain, though Wembanyama joked he was “nowhere near Trae Young-level” in terms of being hated. He also seemed to embrace the attention rather than dodge it. ESPN reported that after Game 3 he walked barefoot through the Garden corridors, and longtime agent Bouna Ndiaye said he likes to do so to “feel the ground” and connect.

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The city kept trying to draw him into its own orbit. Mayor Zohran Mamdani publicly invited Wembanyama to a June 10 city hearing from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fordham University in the Bronx, while Film at Lincoln Center invited him to a June 8 screening of the five-and-a-half-hour film 1900. Earlier visits added to the mythmaking: he was spotted drawing in Gramercy Park before Game 3, and another New York stop had him drawing in Washington Square Park. For a Finals built around an old rivalry, Wembanyama has become the bigger story, a star whose dominance and curiosity now shape how American sports stardom is imagined.