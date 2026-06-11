Wembanyama fuels Spurs-Knicks tension as Finals turn heated

Wembanyama turned Madison Square Garden into a mental trap, then watched the Knicks erase 29 points for the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

Victor Wembanyama did not simply pressure the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. He bent the game around him, turning New York’s choices on defense, pace and late-clock possessions into a test of nerve as much as skill. By night’s end, the Knicks had stolen a 107-106 win on OG Anunoby’s tip-in after erasing a 29-point deficit, the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, but the matchup had already become a referendum on Wembanyama’s grip on the series.

The tension had begun in Game 3, when Wembanyama shoved Jalen Brunson in the upper body. The NBA later said it missed the foul, but it did not upgrade the play to a flagrant or add discipline, leaving the shove as part of the series’ growing edge. At Madison Square Garden, where visiting stars often get recast as enemies, Knicks fans had already started treating Wembanyama like a new villain, and he acknowledged the dynamic by brushing off the idea that he had reached Trae Young territory in New York’s imagination.

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Game 4 only sharpened that hostility. Mitchell Robinson was assessed a Flagrant 1 after a forearm to Wembanyama’s face and neck area in a heated first-quarter sequence, and because it was Wembanyama’s second flagrant of the postseason, he moved one flagrant point closer to an automatic suspension. The moment made the physical stakes plain, but the psychological stakes were just as visible when Wembanyama reportedly told Robinson, “I’m in your head,” after the contact.

That line fit the way the game felt. Wembanyama’s size and mobility forced New York to reconsider how quickly it wanted to attack, how long it could hold the ball and whether a late-clock possession could survive his reach. The Spurs center, a 7-foot-4 matchup problem with perimeter skills and elite defensive instincts, was not just contesting shots. He was dictating tempo, baiting contact and making every Knicks decision feel heavier than it should have been.

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The scoreboard ultimately told one story, with New York surviving the collapse and San Antonio letting a 27-point halftime lead and a 29-point third-quarter edge disappear. The tone told another. Wembanyama left the Garden having turned the Finals into a psychological fight, and that pressure now shadows the rest of the series for San Antonio.