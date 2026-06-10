Wembanyama scores 32, Spurs beat Knicks to cut Finals deficit

Wembanyama’s 32 points turned Game 3 into a real Finals fight. San Antonio ended New York’s 13-game playoff streak and pulled the series to 2-1.

Victor Wembanyama changed the feel of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, scoring 32 points as the San Antonio Spurs beat the New York Knicks 115-111 in Game 3 on Monday night. The win cut New York’s lead to 2-1 and gave San Antonio its first victory of the championship series, after the Knicks had opened with two road wins and seemed to be closing in on a commanding position.

San Antonio did not just get scoring from Wembanyama. The Spurs used him as a scorer, playmaker and rim protector in the same possession sequence, and the official game recap listed eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals alongside his 32 points. Stephon Castle added 23 points, five rebounds and five assists, giving San Antonio the secondary production it needed when the game tightened late. ESPN’s box score showed Wembanyama shot 11-for-18 from the field and committed only one turnover, a sign of how cleanly the Spurs ran their offense through him.

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New York never fully solved the matchup. A loud crowd at Madison Square Garden came expecting the Knicks to move within one win of a title, but San Antonio answered the moment with a chase-down block, a clutch step-back and steadier execution in the fourth quarter. ESPN noted that a deep Wembanyama 3-pointer was overturned after review, while De’Aaron Fox later buried a step-back jumper that helped seal the victory. The Knicks’ 13-game playoff winning streak ended, and their first postseason loss in more than a month turned Game 4 into a far more volatile pivot point.

The stakes around the series are enormous on both sides. New York entered the Finals for the first time since 1999 and is still chasing its first championship since 1973, a 53-year drought that has made every game feel loaded. San Antonio reached the Finals for the first time since 2014 after a seven-game Western Conference finals against defending champion Oklahoma City, and its response in Game 3 brought the series back to life. NBA game notes said road teams have won the first three games of an NBA Finals series only once before, a reminder of how unusual this 2-1 start has been.

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Wembanyama’s night also carried historical weight. Several outlets reported that he became the youngest player since Magic Johnson to score 30 or more points in an NBA Finals game, and one game story said he was the second-youngest player ever to post a 30-point, five-rebound, five-assist Finals line. Game 4 was set for Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with Games 5, 6 and 7, if necessary, scheduled for June 13, June 16 and June 19.