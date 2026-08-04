Wenger backs Fifa’s scrapped private investment plan as necessary

Fifa dropped a plan to sell up to 20% of a World Cup-linked company after a fierce backlash, and Arsene Wenger called the reversal "absolutely necessary".

Arsene Wenger said Fifa’s decision to scrap its private investment plan was “absolutely necessary” after the governing body abandoned a proposal that would have let outside investors buy into competition rights tied to the World Cup. The reversal came after days of widening resistance inside football, with UEFA, European federations and other stakeholders attacking a move they saw as a sale of the game’s commercial future.

The plan centered on a new commercial company linked to Fifa competitions, including the World Cup. Private investors would have been offered up to 20 per cent of the entity, with the deal’s potential value widely put at about $20 billion to $25 billion. That scale made the proposal one of the most ambitious attempts yet to turn tournament rights into a financial asset class, and one of the most controversial.

Opposition built quickly. UEFA pushed back hard, and criticism spread across the football world as the debate shifted from valuation to control. European federations were also said to be considering boycotts of Fifa competitions, a threat that underscored how deeply the proposal had cut across the sport’s governance lines. For critics, the central issue was simple: football was not for sale.

Joshua Hayes via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Fifa had initially moved toward a consultation process on the stake-sale plan, but that route collapsed as resistance from members hardened. The governing body then scrapped the proposal altogether, ending a pitch that had been framed as a way to unlock the commercial value of competition-related rights without surrendering control. Instead, the episode exposed how hard it is for Fifa to balance new money against old suspicions about who benefits when football’s biggest properties are opened to private capital.

The fallout has now reached Gianni Infantino, whose leadership has been drawn into the controversy after the gamble backfired. Wenger’s public backing of the reversal gives Fifa internal cover for retreating, but it also leaves the same unresolved question hanging over future tournament financing: how far can football go in monetizing its most valuable events before the sport’s governing structures and legitimacy start to fray?