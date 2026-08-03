WeRide enters Denmark, expanding European footprint to sixth market

WeRide moved into Denmark through GreenMobility, widening its European reach to six markets. The Danish launch puts the Chinese robotaxi maker into the Nordic region for the first time.

WeRide said it would enter Denmark through a partnership with Danish electric mobility operator GreenMobility, extending its European footprint to a sixth market. The companies said the deal would deploy autonomous shared mobility services in Denmark, and the project is scheduled to open to the public in 2027.

The move places WeRide in the Nordic region for the first time and adds another test case for Chinese autonomous-vehicle developers trying to build businesses in Europe. The continent has become an important proving ground for robotaxis and other self-driving services, but regulators, city governments and transport operators are still weighing how quickly to accept them while scrutinizing safety, data governance and liability.

For WeRide, the Denmark entry is also a commercial signal. Each new market can strengthen the company’s case with customers, regulators and investors by showing that its systems can work beyond China. The company’s corporate materials say it was founded in 2017 and that its autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in more than 40 cities across 12 countries.

WeRide has already pushed deeper into Europe this year. A summary of the company’s regional activity says it expanded into Spain and Slovakia earlier in 2026, after deployments in France, Belgium and Switzerland. In Belgium, WeRide says its Robobus received the country’s first Level 4 test permit, and the company says its products are licensed in seven countries.

AI-generated illustration

GreenMobility gives the Chinese company a local partner with an established presence in Danish shared transport. The Danish operator is described as the country’s leading shared electric mobility provider, which makes the partnership more than a simple market entry. It ties WeRide’s autonomous technology to an existing mobility brand with customers, infrastructure and a foothold in Copenhagen’s transport market.

The Danish debut also fits a broader European debate over openness to Chinese technology in strategic sectors. Autonomous driving promises lower emissions, less congestion and new transport options, but governments across Europe have been slow to grant broad access without proof on safety, oversight and data handling. WeRide’s arrival in Denmark will now be judged against those demands, and its ability to operate there could shape where it goes next across the continent.