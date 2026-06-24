Wes Moore wins Maryland Democratic primary, sets up Cox rematch

Wes Moore won Maryland’s Democratic primary and will face Dan Cox again on Nov. 3, with turnout and ballot troubles shadowing the rematch.

Wes Moore won Maryland’s Democratic primary for governor on June 23, clearing the way for a second-term campaign against Republican Dan Cox, the 2022 nominee who lost to him four years earlier. The Associated Press called the race at 5:14 p.m. after about 67% of votes had been counted, with Moore defeating Bethesda physician Eric Felber.

The result keeps Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller on Maryland’s joint statewide ticket heading into the Nov. 3 general election. It also extends Moore’s run as one of the state’s most prominent Democrats: he was elected in 2022 as Maryland’s first Black governor and only the third Black person elected governor in the United States.

Moore entered the race emphasizing affordability, public safety and education, and his public pitch has centered on preserving economic growth, reducing crime and strengthening public schools. That message now shifts from a primary electorate to a broader statewide contest where his record, not the nomination itself, will be the main issue.

The race also unfolded against a crowded and consequential primary ballot. Maryland voters were choosing federal, state and local candidates at the same time, and the AP’s primary coverage highlighted competitive congressional races in the 5th and 6th districts. That larger ballot made turnout a central variable for Democrats trying to hold together a coalition in a state that has leaned heavily blue in recent years.

AI-generated illustration

Election administration added another layer of strain. Maryland officials said some voters received the wrong party ballot in a mail-in ballot vendor error before the primary, and nearly half a million corrected ballots were mailed after the problem was discovered on May 14. The mix-up drew criticism and raised questions about how smoothly the state could manage a high-profile election year.

With Cox now set as the Republican nominee, the November rematch will test whether Moore can convert his first-term profile into durable support across Maryland’s Democratic base and whether Republicans can make any headway in a state where the governor’s office has been moving in one direction for the past two cycles.