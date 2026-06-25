West Ham begin Championship return with opening-day trip to Burnley

West Ham’s Championship return opens at Burnley, with both clubs under pressure after relegation and a rematch of last season’s two West Ham wins.

West Ham United’s first league match of 2026/27 will take them to Turf Moor on Sunday 16 August, where Burnley will host the Hammers in a 4pm BST Championship kick-off. Sky Sports will show the game in the UK, placing one of the division’s most scrutinised fixtures at the centre of the opening weekend.

The match lands on the Championship’s opening weekend, which runs from 14 to 16 August 2026, and immediately measures how quickly two relegated clubs can reset. West Ham are back in the second tier for the first time in 14 years after their relegation from the Premier League ended a 14-year stay in the top flight, while Burnley finished 19th last season and ended up one place and 17 points behind them.

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That gap makes the fixture more than a routine opener. West Ham’s return to Championship football carries the pressure that comes with trying to recover fast from a long spell in the top division, while Burnley enter the season with their own uncertainty after Scott Parker left by mutual consent in April 2026 and the club began looking for a new head coach. The opening round offers both sides an early chance to show that relegation has not broken their plans.

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The pair already know each other well. West Ham won 3-2 at home in November 2025 and followed that with a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor on 7 February 2026, results that underline how narrow the margin can be between clubs that have just dropped out of the Premier League. With promotion now carrying the financial reach and competitive urgency of a top-flight campaign, the first meeting of the season arrives with immediate consequences for both sides.