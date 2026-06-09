West Ham co-owner David Sullivan banned from women's and youth teams

David Sullivan was barred from contact with West Ham’s women’s and youth teams for three years, while a safeguarding probe ran quietly behind the scenes.

David Sullivan was barred from contact with West Ham United’s women’s and youth teams for the past three years because of safeguarding concerns, raising hard questions about how a club co-owner could remain in place while such a restriction stayed out of broader public view. The Football Association opened its investigation in 2023 after receiving allegations about Sullivan’s conduct.

The scrutiny has now widened sharply. Seven women have made allegations that Sullivan behaved in a sexually exploitative and predatory way in the 1980s and 1990s, when he was involved with the Daily Sport and Sunday Sport newspapers. Sullivan, who is 77 and remains West Ham’s largest shareholder, denies the claims and says they are “factually incorrect and entirely false.”

AI-generated illustration

Sullivan stepped down as West Ham joint-chair and director on 6 June 2026, after the club said he resigned once he was made aware of the impending publication of serious historic allegations. He had been joint chairman since 2010, when he and David Gold completed a takeover of the club. Gold died in 2023. West Ham has said none of the allegations relate to the club or any of its operations, but the episode has left the club’s safeguarding systems under intense examination.

The Independent Football Regulator has contacted West Ham seeking urgent information and said it will use its statutory powers to assess Sullivan’s suitability under its Owners, Directors and Senior Executives regime. That raises the central governance issue now confronting English football: whether the structures designed to assess the fitness of powerful owners can move quickly enough, and transparently enough, when allegations emerge around vulnerable groups such as women’s and youth teams.

Source: c.files.bbci.co.uk

The Metropolitan Police are also investigating a report relating to alleged indecent images and sexual exploitation in London and Essex in the 1980s involving one alleged victim. The UK government has described the allegations as deeply concerning and said they must be treated with the utmost seriousness. West Ham said interim chief executive Karim Virani continues to run day-to-day operations, as the club tries to contain a scandal that now reaches well beyond ownership and into the wider question of who knew what, and when, inside football’s regulatory chain.