West Ham co-owner David Sullivan steps down amid abuse claims

David Sullivan left West Ham’s top table after it emerged he had been barred from women’s and youth matches since 2023 over safeguarding concerns.

David Sullivan stepped down as West Ham United’s joint-chair with immediate effect after years of hidden safeguarding restrictions barred him from contact with the club’s women’s and youth teams. The measures, imposed in 2023 by a group involving West Ham, the Football Association and the local authority, also kept the majority shareholder away from matches involving those sides. Their existence had not been publicly disclosed, putting the club’s internal safeguards and disclosure practices under intense scrutiny.

The Football Association opened its safeguarding investigation in 2023 after receiving allegations about Sullivan’s conduct. That process led to welfare measures that were meant to protect West Ham’s women’s and youth players, but the secrecy surrounding them has now become part of the story. If senior figures at the club, or elsewhere in the game, knew the restrictions were in place, the key question is why supporters, players and other stakeholders were left in the dark.

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The pressure on West Ham escalated after new allegations from seven women surfaced concerning Sullivan’s behaviour in the 1980s and 1990s, when he was involved with the Daily Sport and Sunday Sport newspapers. Sullivan has denied the allegations, saying they are factually incorrect and entirely false. Even so, the latest claims have widened the focus from individual conduct to the standards expected inside one of English football’s biggest institutions.

Source: c.files.bbci.co.uk

West Ham said Sullivan had stepped down and that interim chief executive Karim Virani would handle day-to-day operations. The club now faces questions over how the safeguarding arrangement was enforced, who monitored compliance, and whether the protections for women’s and youth teams were robust enough to be kept confidential for three years. For a club of West Ham’s size, the issue is no longer just about one man’s status, but about governance, accountability and the gap between policy and transparency.

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The Independent Football Regulator has already sought urgent information from West Ham, while Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has said the abuse claims are deeply concerning. The episode has also renewed attention on earlier police inquiries into related allegations in 2008, 2021 and 2023, which ended without charges. With Sullivan gone from the chair and the safeguarding questions still unresolved, the club is now under pressure to explain how such restrictions were applied, and why the public learned of them only after the controversy burst into view.