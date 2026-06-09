West Ham crisis deepens as David Sullivan steps down amid allegations

David Sullivan quit West Ham with immediate effect as serious historic allegations surfaced, triggering regulator scrutiny and fresh questions over who now runs the club.

David Sullivan’s abrupt departure has pushed West Ham United into a deeper governance crisis, exposing not only a personal scandal but a succession vacuum at the top of the club. The 77-year-old stepped down as joint-chair and director with immediate effect on June 6, 2026, after the club said he had been made aware of the impending publication of serious historic allegations. Sullivan denies the claims, says they are false or factually incorrect, and intends to pursue legal action.

The allegations, reported jointly by BBC Panorama and The Times, involve seven women who say Sullivan used his influence to pressure them into sexual acts while they were seeking modelling work early in their careers. The claims have prompted scrutiny well beyond east London. The Independent Football Regulator has sought urgent information from West Ham and described the matter as extremely serious, while the UK government has called the allegations deeply concerning.

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West Ham’s leadership now faces a question that reaches beyond one man’s exit: who, exactly, will shape the club’s direction next? Sullivan and David Gold took control of West Ham in January 2010 in a deal valuing the club at £105 million, and Sullivan became one of the most powerful figures in the club’s modern era. His departure strips away a central decision-maker at a time when the club is already under pressure on and off the pitch, and when clarity over authority matters as much as money or recruitment.

The turbulence is inseparable from West Ham’s recent history. The move from Upton Park to the London Stadium in summer 2016 was presented as a platform for growth, but it quickly became one of the fiercest sources of supporter anger and protest. For many fans, it crystallised a wider distrust of the boardroom, and Sullivan’s exit now reopens the broader issue of whether the club has ever fully resolved the political and emotional fallout from that relocation.

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The legal backdrop adds another layer of uncertainty. Reports say police investigations into allegations dating back 18 years were dropped without charge, including matters raised in 2008, 2021 and 2023. Even so, the scrutiny has intensified around a club whose ownership structure has long concentrated power in a small group of executives. Sullivan’s exit may settle one immediate question, but it leaves West Ham confronting a harder one: whether its boardroom has the resilience, transparency and succession planning needed to outlast the scandal now engulfing it.