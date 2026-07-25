West Indies bat first against Pakistan in rain-hit Test opener

Rain left only 14.1 overs before lunch as Roston Chase chose to bat first, and Mohammad Abbas quickly pushed West Indies to 23-1 in Tarouba.

Roston Chase won the toss and sent West Indies in to bat against Pakistan at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, in a decision shaped by rain and the look of the surface. The opening session was trimmed to 14.1 overs in 74 minutes before lunch, and Pakistan’s seam attack quickly made the call feel like the first major pressure point of the Test.

Chase’s choice reflected the standard logic of five-day cricket: if the pitch is expected to roughen up later, batting first can protect a side from a harder chase in the fourth innings. Rain and overcast conditions also made the start tricky, with the damp surface giving Mohammad Abbas extra movement through the air and off the seam. Abbas seized that advantage immediately, pinning West Indies to 23-1 and turning the morning into a test of patience rather than scoring rate.

The key passage came against Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who was unbeaten on 5 from 40 balls as Abbas delivered four of his five maiden overs to the left-hander. That spell forced West Indies to absorb dot balls and keep wickets in hand while Pakistan looked to exploit the new ball. In a match shortened by weather before lunch, the first session carried unusual weight: an early breakthrough or a small partnership could tilt the rhythm of the contest before the pitch had time to settle.

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The Test opened the Pakistan tour of West Indies, 2026, and followed Cricket West Indies’ July 23 announcement of a 15-member squad for the two-Test series. CWI had scheduled the matches in Trinidad from July 25 to August 6, placing the opener at the centre of a short, high-stakes series in which both sides needed an immediate foothold.

Score providers including ESPN, Cricbuzz and FanCode listed the match as the first Test at Tarouba, underscoring the significance of the venue as the series began. For West Indies, batting first was a statement of intent as much as a tactical call: a bid to set terms before Pakistan’s bowlers could keep exploiting the conditions.