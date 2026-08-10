Western Canada wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate

More than 20,000 people fled homes along Okanagan Lake as British Columbia declared an emergency, while Saskatchewan and Manitoba strained under the same fire surge.

British Columbia declared a state of emergency after a fast-moving wildfire destroyed homes and forced more than 20,000 people to flee communities along Okanagan Lake. The evacuation orders hit Summerland, a community of about 12,000 people that was ordered out, and about 8,000 people in and around Peachland, who were told to leave as the fire moved through the Okanagan region.

The scale of the departures turned transportation into the first public safety problem. Thousands of people were making long, difficult journeys to escape the wildfires in Western Canada, and some evacuees were first airlifted to The Pas. That kind of movement, across hundreds of kilometres and into unfamiliar receiving communities, put pressure on roads, family networks and emergency housing at the same time.

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The emergency was not confined to British Columbia. Saskatchewan declared a province-wide state of emergency in late May after officials counted 17 active wildfires and 15 evacuated communities. Premier Scott Moe made the announcement with Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency president and fire commissioner Marlo Pritchard and vice president of operations Steve Roberts, as the province tried to manage a fire season that was already displacing residents.

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Manitoba was under strain as well, with about 20,000 square kilometres burned across the province. That scale showed how quickly wildfire evacuations had become a prairie-wide displacement problem rather than a single community evacuation, with families pushed into temporary lodging, schools, community halls and other short-term arrangements while roads and local services were disrupted.

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British Columbia said conditions were “explosive and extremely dangerous” as roughly 380 wildfires burned in the province, 150 of them out of control. Ottawa approved aid for B.C. wildfire evacuees as the fire emergency spread across provincial borders, forcing officials to move people, protect communities and keep evacuation routes open while homes burned along Okanagan Lake.