WestJet flight attendants strike after talks collapse, grounding flights

WestJet flight attendants walked off the job after talks collapsed, triggering cancellations at Canada’s second-largest carrier before the August long weekend.

WestJet flight attendants went on strike after contract talks collapsed, forcing the airline to begin cancelling flights and park aircraft as the labor fight hit one of Canada’s largest carriers. The stoppage landed at the height of summer travel, raising the risk of missed connections, rerouted passengers and wider disruption across airports that depend on WestJet service.

The union representing about 4,400 flight attendants had voted 99.4% in favor of strike action, with 97.3% member participation, after issuing a 72-hour strike notice. WestJet answered with a 72-hour lockout notice, and the airline said the work stoppage would begin at 00:01 a.m. CBC said the dispute threatened travel plans for the August long weekend, a peak period for leisure traffic and family trips across Canada.

The immediate economic effect went beyond WestJet’s own schedule. As Canada’s second-largest air carrier, WestJet feeds passengers into regional airports, tourism markets and cross-border business itineraries, so even a short shutdown can cascade through hotel bookings, rental cars and missed meetings. WestJet’s travel advisories said passengers booked for July 30 to August 4, 2026, could make a one-time change or cancellation at no additional cost, a sign of how quickly the airline had to move to blunt the passenger fallout.

At the center of the dispute was compensation for work the union said had gone unpaid, including safety checks and cabin grooming. The broader bargaining list also included better pay, improved working conditions and older workplace grievances. WestJet said the current collective agreement had expired, that a statutory freeze was in effect and that the Minister of Labour had assigned conciliators to help with bargaining after CUPE issued a notice of dispute. CUPE Local 8125 said negotiations had stalled since September 2025, turning a long-running labor fight into an operational crisis.

The strike also fit a wider shift in airline labor relations after inflation and post-pandemic strain sharpened workers’ demands across North America. Cabin crew have used the current labor market to press the case that essential safety and service duties deserve more pay and more predictable schedules. For WestJet, the pressure now ran in both directions: restore service fast enough to limit passenger anger, or face a prolonged shutdown that could damage bookings well beyond the holiday weekend.