What happens if a debt collector refuses to prove a debt

A timely written dispute can stop collection until a collector verifies the debt. If the collector refuses, the paper trail can trigger complaints and FDCPA exposure.

Within the FDCPA’s 30-day dispute window, federal law requires collection to stop until the debt is verified.

What the law requires before collection can continue

The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act became effective in March 1978 and applies to consumer debts incurred primarily for personal, family, or household purposes. Its validation rule, found at 15 U.S. Code § 1692g, gives you the right to request verification after the first collection notice. Collectors generally must send validation information in a written notice either as the initial communication or within five days after it.

That notice does more than announce a balance. It helps you decide whether the collector is legitimate, whether the debt is actually yours, and whether the amount is accurate. The CFPB’s Debt Collection Rule, known as Regulation F and codified at 12 CFR Part 1006, took effect on November 30, 2021, and standardized much of that disclosure through a model validation notice. The model notice gives consumers response options, including disputing the debt.

What a refusal to prove the debt means

After a timely written dispute, the collector must stop all collection activity on that debt until it sends verification. The collector can keep the account in dispute only if it follows the rule and produces the verification the law requires.

In January 2019, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit held that the FDCPA’s cease-collection requirement pending validation can include third-party activities. A collector cannot sidestep the dispute by pushing the same debt through outside collection channels while your written challenge is pending.

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Collection activities can restart after verification is provided.

What it does not mean

A refusal to prove a debt does not automatically erase the debt. The FDCPA gives you a right to demand verification, not an automatic cancellation of the obligation. If the collector later sends verification, collection can begin again.

It also does not mean you should accept the collector’s story at face value. FTC and CFPB guidance make clear that you do not have to treat a collector’s claim as settled, especially if you believe the debt is not yours, has already been paid, or the amount is wrong.

How to protect yourself on paper

The dispute clock starts with the collector’s initial communication, so date everything you receive and act quickly. The written dispute must be sent within 30 days if you want the strongest protection that pauses collection until verification arrives.

A practical paper trail usually comes down to four steps:

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Save the initial notice and note the date you received it. Send a written dispute within 30 days, rather than relying on a phone call. Keep a copy of everything you send and receive, including the validation notice and any reply. If the collector keeps collecting without verifying the debt, file a complaint with the CFPB.

The validation notice, the dispute, and the collector’s response show whether the collector followed Regulation F and the FDCPA. If the account is inaccurate or does not belong to you, the written dispute preserves that challenge.

When refusal can expose the collector to trouble

A collector that refuses to validate after a proper written dispute risks running afoul of federal debt-collection rules. The collector must stop collection activity until it sends verification, and a refusal to do so can support a complaint and a possible FDCPA challenge.

Regulation F requires specific validation information and uses a model notice. A collector that ignores the dispute process may leave behind a clear record of noncompliance. The CFPB accepts consumer complaints, which can pull the matter into regulatory review if the collector is repeatedly refusing to provide the required information.

The FDCPA was designed to eliminate abusive, deceptive, and unfair debt collection practices while also protecting reputable collectors from unfair competition.