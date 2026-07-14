What is aortic dissection, the rare heart condition behind Graham’s death

Aortic dissection is rare, fast-moving, and often mistaken for a heart attack. Graham’s death puts a hidden tear in the aorta back at the center of both medicine and politics.

The sudden illness that ended Graham’s life at 71 was an aortic dissection, one of the most dangerous cardiovascular emergencies because it can unfold in minutes while looking, at first, like something far more common. His death also raised immediate questions about succession, Senate business, and the political machinery that moves after an unexpected death. A tear in the aorta can become fatal before the diagnosis is clear.

What aortic dissection actually is

The aorta is the body’s largest artery, carrying blood from the heart to the rest of the body. In an aortic dissection, the inner layer of that artery tears, and blood forces its way between the vessel’s layers. That separation can block blood flow, rupture the artery, or trigger catastrophic organ damage, which is why doctors treat it as a medical emergency.

The condition is not the same as a heart attack, even though the symptoms can look similar. People can feel sudden severe chest pain or upper back pain, and that pain may spread to the neck or back. Shortness of breath, fainting, and stroke-like symptoms can also appear, which makes the diagnosis easy to miss if clinicians do not suspect it quickly.

Why the warning signs are so easy to misread

The danger lies in the overlap with other emergencies. A person with crushing chest pain may be assumed to be having a heart attack, but aortic dissection can present with pain that is abrupt, severe, and tearing in quality, or with symptoms that seem neurologic rather than cardiac. That is one reason the condition can remain hidden until it has already become life-threatening.

Time matters because prompt diagnosis and treatment can change the outcome. Without it, the tear can extend, blood pressure can collapse, and the aorta can rupture.

AI-generated illustration

Who is most at risk

Aortic dissection is more common in men and often occurs between ages 50 and 70, especially in men in their 60s and 70s. Risk rises with high blood pressure and atherosclerosis, and it is also linked to connective-tissue disorders such as Marfan syndrome and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Those conditions weaken the structure of the artery wall, making it easier for a tear to form.

The American Heart Association estimates the incidence at 5 to 30 people per million, which makes it rare but not negligible.

The scale of the problem in the United States

CDC mortality data show that aortic aneurysms or aortic dissections caused 9,904 deaths in the United States in 2019. About 59% of those deaths were among men. The same public-health picture also shows how vascular disease clusters with other risks: about 75% of abdominal aortic aneurysms are associated with a history of smoking.

What doctors have learned about the disease

The International Registry of Acute Aortic Dissection was established in 1996 and now includes 24 centers in 12 countries. The condition is uncommon enough that no single hospital sees enough cases on its own to map the best treatment paths. Shared data is how specialists learn which presentations are most dangerous and which patients need the fastest intervention.

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The American Heart Association has also warned that death rates from tears in this major heart artery have been rising, especially among women and Black adults.

Why Graham’s death became a political event too

Graham’s death immediately carried institutional consequences. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster chose Darline Graham Nordone, Graham’s sister, to finish his Senate term, and Sen. John Cornyn asked for Graham’s toxicology report. Graham had asked a staffer to call 911 after reporting chest pains, a detail that underscores how quickly a medical crisis can escalate into a public matter.

He had been engaged in major foreign-policy work, including efforts tied to Saudi-Israel peace, and he remained central to Senate business and the November election calculus.

Why public understanding is often distorted

Sudden heart-related deaths are often treated as mysteries to be solved through speculation, but aortic dissection is a known and documented emergency with a well-defined pattern. The basic lesson is not hidden: severe chest or upper back pain, especially with fainting, shortness of breath, or neurologic symptoms, demands immediate medical attention.