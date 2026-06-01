What to Do First After a Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosis

Experts break down the first steps and common dietary mistakes for those recently diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions of Americans, and learning you have it can be overwhelming. Medical experts emphasize that taking the right first steps—and avoiding common dietary mistakes—can make a significant difference in how the condition progresses and impacts daily life.

Understanding Your Diagnosis

According to CDC data, CKD is a condition in which the kidneys gradually lose their function over time. It often develops silently, with few symptoms until advanced stages. For those newly diagnosed, experts recommend focusing on understanding the basics of CKD, including what stage you are in and how it affects your overall health.

First Steps After Diagnosis

Medical professionals interviewed by EatingWell urge patients to schedule a follow-up with a nephrologist—a doctor specializing in kidney health. This specialist will often order additional tests and review your medical history to determine the best management plan. Reviewing your current medications is also crucial, as some drugs may need to be adjusted or stopped to protect your kidneys.

In addition to medical management, the National Kidney Foundation recommends learning about official clinical guidelines for CKD, which outline recommended tests, lifestyle modifications, and treatment options for each stage of the disease.

Common Dietary Mistakes to Avoid

Diet plays a vital role in managing CKD. Experts cited by EatingWell and VnExpress highlight five common eating mistakes that can harm kidney function further:

Eating too much sodium, which can worsen blood pressure and fluid retention

Consuming excessive protein, which may overwork the kidneys in certain stages

Not monitoring potassium and phosphorus intake, especially as kidney function declines

Overusing processed foods, which often contain hidden salts and additives

Drinking too little or too much fluid without guidance from a healthcare provider

The National Kidney Foundation offers detailed dietary guidelines tailored to CKD stages. For many, working with a renal dietitian can help personalize nutrition plans to slow disease progression and manage complications.

Key Lifestyle Changes

In addition to diet, experts recommend these steps:

Manage blood pressure and diabetes, two major risk factors for CKD progression

Quit smoking and limit alcohol, both of which can harm kidney health

Stay physically active; regular exercise helps control weight and blood pressure

Keep up with recommended lab tests and checkups

These measures are supported by evidence-based guidelines, such as those found in the National Kidney Foundation’s nutrition guidelines for CKD patients.

Looking Ahead

While a CKD diagnosis requires lifestyle changes, many people successfully manage their condition for years with the right support. Staying informed, working closely with healthcare providers, and making gradual changes can help preserve kidney function and maintain quality of life. For the latest statistics and trends, the CDC’s CKD Surveillance System offers ongoing data and resources.