What to do when the boys at the pool aren’t pulling their weight

A pool squabble can hide a bigger problem: when 13-year-olds are put to work, the law, the supervisor and the employer matter more than hurt feelings.

At a pool, a 13-year-old who “isn’t pulling their weight” may be too young for the job. Once the workers are 13, 14 or 15, the real questions are not about attitude alone, but about legal age limits, adult supervision and whether the workload was ever appropriate.

Why a small pool dispute can become a labor issue

Youth Employment UK is blunt about it: being able to work in a team is important in life, school and work. That is exactly why adults so often shrug off underperformance by young workers as a character lesson instead of a compliance issue. The trouble is that a child who is still learning how to cooperate is also a child who may not be old enough for the job in the first place.

In 2016, Jeff Boss framed low performance and difficult conversations with a team member as a normal management problem in Forbes. That framing works for adult employees. It gets much more complicated when the “team member” is a 13-year-old at a pool, because the adult on site is not just managing effort. That adult is responsible for whether the work itself is legal, supervised and safe.

What protections exist for 13-year-olds

Federal youth labor rules, enforced through the Fair Labor Standards Act, limit how many hours young people can work, when they can work and which jobs they can do. Age matters first, and the rules change as workers get older. Federal law does not require work permits, but states can add their own permit or certificate rules.

For most nonagricultural work, 13-year-olds sit below the normal federal minimum age for employment. That means a 13-year-old should not be treated as a spare hand for regular shift work, even if the job sounds casual or seasonal.

State law can tighten the rules further. Illinois, for example, requires employment certificates for minors under 16, so compliance does not stop at the federal floor. If you are dealing with a young teen worker, you need the age rule, the hour rule and the state paperwork rule all lined up before the first shift starts.

Why pools are a red-flag workplace for young teens

Pools combine paid labor with safety risk, which is why age rules are especially strict there. Under the U.S. Department of Labor’s fact sheet on lifeguards, 15-year-olds may work as lifeguards at traditional swimming pools and water amusement parks under federal child-labor rules.

A 13-year-old is below that line. If the job involves watching swimmers, enforcing rules, responding to emergencies or doing anything that depends on judgment under pressure, the assignment is not just badly supervised, it is age-inappropriate. A 2012 Washington State Department of Health guide required private club pool facilities to provide lifeguards whenever children 16 and younger were using the pools.

If the boys “aren’t pulling their weight,” the first issue is whether they should be on that weight-bearing task at all. The second is whether an adult is present, trained and actually overseeing the work.

Who is responsible when supervision breaks down

The responsibility starts with the employer or operator, not with the child. Managers decide hiring, scheduling, task assignments and supervision, which means they are the ones who can create a compliance problem even before a teenager mishandles a duty. If a 13-year-old is being used as labor, the breakdown is not a personality flaw. It is a management failure.

Boss’s 2016 piece for Forbes treated hard conversations with low-performing team members as part of the job. At a pool, those hard conversations may need to happen with the adult who built the schedule, the parent who thought the role was harmless or the supervisor who left a young worker to cover duties beyond their age.

What to do if the workload or supervision is wrong

Start with the basics and move quickly.