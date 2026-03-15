The 98th Oscars return in 2026 with new rules, top nominees, and expanded streaming options. Here’s how to watch and what’s changing this year.

Oscar Sunday 2026 is set to capture the attention of film fans around the world as the 98th Academy Awards ceremony returns with a blend of Hollywood tradition and modern updates. As anticipation builds for the annual celebration of cinematic excellence, viewers are looking for answers on how to tune in, what changes to expect, and which films are leading the conversation.

When and Where to Watch Oscar Sunday 2026

The 98th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, continuing the ceremony’s long-standing connection to the heart of Hollywood. ABC will broadcast the event live, maintaining its exclusive partnership through an extended deal that secures Oscars telecasts with ABC through 2028. For viewers who prefer digital platforms, the broadcast will also be available to stream live on ABC’s website and app, as well as through select streaming services that carry the network. This ensures that audiences across the country and abroad can join in the celebration, whether via traditional TV or mobile devices.

Date: March 15, 2026

March 15, 2026 Location: Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles

Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles Broadcast: ABC (television and streaming)

ABC (television and streaming) Streaming: ABC app, ABC.com, participating services

What’s New for the 98th Academy Awards

This year’s Oscars will operate under updated eligibility and submission rules as set by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Notable changes include new requirements for theatrical releases and adjustments in several category definitions, reflecting the ongoing evolution of the film industry in a streaming era. These updates aim to balance the growing presence of digital-first films with the Academy’s emphasis on theatrical exhibition, a topic of ongoing debate among filmmakers and industry insiders.

Nominees and Front-Runners

While the official list of nominees will be announced closer to the ceremony, early awards season buzz and expert analysis suggest a competitive field in major categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, and the acting awards. Detailed nomination and winner histories are available through the Academy Awards ceremonies database and platforms like Statista, which track trends, statistics, and historical records.

Best Picture contenders are expected to include a mix of studio blockbusters and independent films, reflecting the diverse tastes of both critics and audiences.

Acting races remain wide open, with several performances generating early acclaim on the festival circuit.

Technical categories, such as visual effects and sound design, are also drawing attention as filmmakers push the boundaries of cinematic technology.

How Oscar Winners Are Chosen

The selection process for the Academy Awards remains rigorous and secretive. According to the Peabody Awards explainer, nominees are selected by members of each respective branch (actors nominate actors, directors nominate directors, etc.), while all voting members are eligible to choose the Best Picture. Final ballots are tallied by a certified accounting firm to ensure accuracy and integrity in the results.

Viewership and Cultural Impact

The Oscars have long been a fixture in American popular culture, drawing millions of viewers each year. In recent years, ceremony viewership has fluctuated, with the show attracting over 18 million viewers in 2024 according to Statista. The Academy continues to adapt to changing audience habits by expanding digital access and engaging viewers through social media and interactive content.

Looking Ahead

As the 98th Oscars approach, the film industry and its fans are watching closely to see how new rules, expanded streaming options, and a shifting media landscape will shape Hollywood’s biggest night. The Academy Awards remain a barometer for artistic achievement and industry trends, and this year’s ceremony is poised to reflect both tradition and transformation. For those eager to follow the results and relive iconic moments, comprehensive nominee and winner data can be found through the Academy Awards Database.