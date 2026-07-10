What to know before switching debt relief companies

Switching debt relief companies can lower fees or improve service, but it can also trigger fresh charges, credit damage, and stalled settlements if you move too soon.

Debt settlement often depends on your stopping payments to creditors while money accumulates in a dedicated account. A move may help if your current company is slow, expensive, or unclear about its terms, but the wrong switch can restart fees, interrupt negotiations, and leave you with late charges, penalty interest, and collection pressure on top of the debt you already had.

Why a switch can help, and when it can backfire

The biggest risk is the chain reaction that follows when payments stop: late fees, penalty interest, extra charges, stepped-up collection efforts, lawsuits, and damage to credit scores. If you leave one company before settlements are completed, you can lose momentum at the exact point when your accounts are most vulnerable.

A switch can still make sense if the original company has failed to explain its fees, has not contacted creditors, or has set you up in a structure that is not working for your finances. Some creditors may refuse to work with the company you choose, and debt settlement may leave consumers deeper in debt than when they started.

Read the agreement before you move a dollar

The written contract is the first document that matters. Before moving money, check whether the old company has already charged enrollment fees, monthly service fees, or fees tied to a dedicated bank account. Some companies use those dedicated accounts, and consumers can be charged for them, which means a switch can leave behind sunk costs even if the service is canceled quickly.

That same paperwork should explain whether the new provider is doing debt settlement, debt consolidation, or credit repair. Nonprofit credit counseling organizations advise and educate consumers. For-profit debt settlement, debt consolidation, and credit repair companies typically charge for services that consumers can often do themselves for free. If a company markets debt consolidation but is actually steering you toward settlement, that is a warning sign that the sales pitch may not match the product.

Fee rules matter more than the sales pitch

Federal fee rules are one of the clearest lines consumers can use before signing. The Federal Trade Commission’s Telemarketing Sales Rule, amended in 2010, bars for-profit debt-relief companies that sell by phone from charging a fee before they actually settle or reduce a consumer’s debt. It also requires disclosures about how long results may take, how much services cost, negative consequences, and any dedicated accounts.

That timing rule matters when you are thinking about switching. If you have already paid a company that has not delivered a settlement, a new company may still want its own setup fees or account structure, which can mean paying twice for a plan that never worked the first time. A legitimate provider should be able to explain, in writing, when it gets paid, what it can and cannot do, and what happens if you cancel.

The line between help and harm is often in the first month

Debt settlement companies often encourage consumers to stop paying credit card bills. That single instruction is where many problems begin, because missed payments can trigger the full chain of collection consequences. If a new company asks you to stop paying without clearly explaining how your accounts will be handled, how long the process is expected to take, and what happens if a creditor refuses to settle, that is a sign to slow down.

Some companies advertising debt consolidation are actually debt settlement companies. Consolidation can sound safer than settlement, yet the underlying mechanics may still involve missed payments, creditor negotiations, and credit damage. Before switching, make sure the label on the ad matches the legal structure of the service.

Enforcement history shows where the risks are real

The government has brought repeated cases that show how these businesses can cross the line. In May 2021, the CFPB said DMB Financial, LLC would be required to pay consumers at least $5.4 million over alleged unlawful upfront fees and disclosure failures. The bureau said the company operated in at least 24 states and collected fees calculated on consumers’ debt amounts after enrollment.

The CFPB also sued Freedom Debt Relief, LLC, the nation’s largest debt-settlement services provider, alleging the company misled consumers about creditor negotiations and fees. In that case, the bureau said Freedom claimed more than $7 billion in settled debt for more than 300,000 consumers, and it said the company required customers to deposit money into dedicated accounts with an FDIC-insured bank.

The FTC continues to bring cases against debt-relief and credit-repair scams, and it maintains a public list of companies and people banned from debt relief businesses. A company with a clean sales pitch but a bad enforcement record is not a safe choice simply because it sounds more polished than the one you already have.

A practical checklist before you switch

A better move starts with three questions: what have you already paid, what is the new company actually promising, and what happens to your accounts if you stop the old plan? If the answers are vague, the switch is probably premature.

• Ask for the full written agreement before you enroll.

• Confirm whether the company is for-profit debt settlement, nonprofit credit counseling, or something else.

• Check whether the company charges for a dedicated bank account.

• Ask when fees are collected and whether any fees are refundable.

• Find out whether the company expects you to stop paying creditors and how that affects late fees, interest, and collections.

• Verify whether the company has a history of enforcement actions or bans.

• Consider whether you can negotiate directly with creditors or work with a nonprofit credit counselor instead.

Consumers should consider all options, including direct negotiations with creditors and nonprofit counseling, before committing to debt settlement.

What to do if the company is already causing problems

If a debt relief company has taken fees, misled you, or left you uncertain about your account status, you can submit a complaint to the bureau. The complaint portal sends complaints to companies for response, and the CFPB says most companies respond within 15 days.