WhatsApp begins username reservations ahead of 2026 launch

WhatsApp started letting users reserve usernames worldwide, with 3-to-40-character handles and no public directory. The change masks phone numbers, but it also raises the stakes for impersonation.

WhatsApp began rolling out username reservations worldwide on June 29, opening a 3-to-40-character handle system that users can claim from Settings > Account > Username after an in-app notification appears. The reservation phase comes before the full username launch, and WhatsApp said the step was needed because the app has more than three billion users, making duplicate-name conflicts likely.

The rollout is optional, but it changes how people will reach each other on the service. WhatsApp said usernames will let people message new contacts, businesses and group chats without necessarily revealing phone numbers, while first-time contact will require the exact username. That design gives users a clearer layer of separation between a chat identity and a phone number, but it also means a small spelling mistake can send a message nowhere or to the wrong account.

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WhatsApp said there will be no public directory to browse usernames and no recommendation system, so the platform is not becoming a searchable phonebook. Instead, the reservation window is meant to help creators, small businesses and organizations lock in the same handle they already use on Instagram or Facebook before the broader launch starts competing for names. The company is also adding an optional username key for extra protection, a sign that the handle system may make public-facing identities easier to manage while also increasing the need to guard against impostors and copycat accounts.

Source: optmumdigitalmarketing.com

The privacy gain is narrower than it may first appear. Meta has said personal WhatsApp messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted, and its optional Accounts Center integration, introduced in 2025, is off by default. A March 26, 2026 update also added support for multiple accounts and other usability tools, showing that WhatsApp has been steadily building account-management features around the app without changing its core encryption model.

Fraes Ali via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Under the hood, Microsoft’s Azure Communication Services documentation said WhatsApp’s new business-scoped user ID, or BSUID, identifies a user within a business portfolio, stays stable even if the username changes and begins supporting sending in June 2026 as usernames roll out to end users. That suggests WhatsApp is building a system that is easier for businesses to track, while keeping the public side of the service limited to exact handles rather than a browsable directory.