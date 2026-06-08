Where Celebrities Vacation Around the World

From Monaco to Malibu, discover the destinations that attract the biggest celebrity crowds and why these spots remain perennial favorites.

Monaco’s glittering casinos, the Bahamas’ turquoise waters, and Malibu’s famed coastline have one thing in common: they consistently rank among the most popular vacation spots for celebrities. As reported by Travel + Leisure, these destinations not only offer stunning scenery and world-class amenities but also privacy, exclusivity, and the allure of mingling with the rich and famous.

Top Celebrity Vacation Hotspots

Monaco : Renowned for its luxury yachts, casinos, and the iconic Monte Carlo, Monaco continues to draw A-listers year-round. The city-state’s official visitor statistics confirm a steady flow of high-end travelers, many of whom arrive during events like the Monaco Grand Prix.

: Renowned for its luxury yachts, casinos, and the iconic Monte Carlo, Monaco continues to draw A-listers year-round. The city-state’s official visitor statistics confirm a steady flow of high-end travelers, many of whom arrive during events like the Monaco Grand Prix. Bahamas : The islands are a go-to retreat for stars seeking privacy and natural beauty. According to the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, celebrity sightings peak during the winter months, when private villas and luxury resorts fill up.

: The islands are a go-to retreat for stars seeking privacy and natural beauty. According to the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, celebrity sightings peak during the winter months, when private villas and luxury resorts fill up. Malibu, California : With its oceanfront homes and proximity to Hollywood, Malibu remains a favorite for both quick getaways and permanent celebrity residences. Annual visitation reports show Malibu’s beaches are among the most visited in California’s park system.

: With its oceanfront homes and proximity to Hollywood, Malibu remains a favorite for both quick getaways and permanent celebrity residences. Annual visitation reports show Malibu’s beaches are among the most visited in California’s park system. Mykonos and Santorini, Greece : These Greek islands offer stunning views, high-end resorts, and bustling nightlife. As per Visit Greece tourism data, international arrivals spike each summer, including a notable influx of entertainment industry figures.

: These Greek islands offer stunning views, high-end resorts, and bustling nightlife. As per Visit Greece tourism data, international arrivals spike each summer, including a notable influx of entertainment industry figures. Paris, France: The City of Light is a classic favorite, beloved for its culture, shopping, and cuisine. Paris tourism statistics routinely list the city as one of the world’s most visited, both by the general public and the celebrity elite.

Why These Destinations Stand Out

The appeal of these destinations lies in their unique combination of luxury, privacy, and world-class attractions. According to Travel + Leisure, celebrities are drawn to places where they can enjoy top-tier amenities without sacrificing discretion. Many of these locations also feature UNESCO World Heritage sites, adding cultural cachet and exclusivity.

Statistics from the UN World Tourism Organization indicate that countries hosting these celebrity hotspots benefit from robust tourism receipts, with luxury travel representing a significant segment of the market.

Signature Experiences and Accommodations

Monaco’s five-star hotels and annual events like the Grand Prix attract both international jet-setters and Hollywood stars.

The Bahamas’ private islands and members-only resorts offer the seclusion celebrities crave.

Malibu’s beachfront rentals provide both privacy and proximity to Los Angeles, making them ideal for high-profile visitors.

Mykonos and Santorini are known for cliffside villas, infinity pools, and access to exclusive beach clubs.

Paris’s designer boutiques, gourmet restaurants, and historic landmarks offer endless activities for the luxury-minded traveler.

Trends in Luxury Celebrity Travel

Recent data from Statista show that the luxury travel sector continues to grow, with celebrities often setting trends that influence broader market preferences. Privacy remains paramount, with many stars opting for private villas or chartered yachts over traditional hotels.

Additionally, the presence of celebrities can elevate a destination’s profile, leading to increased demand for luxury services and accommodations. As Travel + Leisure highlights, destinations with a reputation for exclusivity see repeat visits from high-net-worth individuals and celebrities alike.

Looking Ahead

As travel resumes post-pandemic, the demand for privacy, luxury, and unique experiences remains high among celebrity travelers. With established hotspots continuing to attract the biggest names, and emerging destinations vying for attention, the world’s most popular celebrity vacation spots are likely to evolve—but their core appeal endures.