Which estate assets creditors can claim after death

Creditors can take probate assets first, but beneficiary-designated accounts and protected family property often stay out of reach.

A home titled only in a deceased person’s name can be sold in probate to pay valid creditor claims before heirs receive anything. When a person dies with unpaid debts, the estate usually pays valid creditor claims before heirs receive a distribution, and that order can decide whether a home, savings account, or other asset is preserved or sold to satisfy obligations.

What creditors can reach first

Debts are generally paid before heirs receive anything. Assets owned solely in the decedent’s name usually become part of the probate estate, which means a creditor can look to them for payment if the claim is valid and timely. That often includes a house titled only in the deceased person’s name, vacation property, land, and bank or brokerage accounts that do not have a beneficiary designation.

Probate creates a formal claims process. A creditor can contact the executor or the probate court to determine whether an estate is open, and the exact filing process varies by state. Probate gives creditors a legal route to collect, but only against property that actually entered the estate and only if the creditor follows the state’s deadlines.

What usually passes outside probate

Some assets move by contract or designation rather than by the will. Life insurance proceeds and retirement accounts generally pass outside probate when beneficiaries are named, and payable-on-death or transfer-on-death accounts can also pass directly to the named recipient. Those assets are often not controlled by the will, which is why families sometimes discover that the document they spent the most time drafting does not decide who receives everything.

A brokerage account titled in one person’s name alone may be exposed to creditor claims, while a similar account with a transfer-on-death beneficiary can bypass probate entirely. The same broad rule applies to life insurance and retirement assets with valid beneficiaries: they are not ordinary probate property just because they were owned by the deceased at the moment of death.

Retirement accounts are still governed by federal rules after death. Beneficiaries of retirement plan and IRA accounts are subject to required minimum distribution rules after the account owner dies under Internal Revenue Service rules. That does not make the account part of the probate estate, but it does mean beneficiaries may need to act quickly and correctly to avoid tax penalties and other problems while the asset transfers outside probate.

Why a house is often the hardest asset to protect

Homes are often the asset families worry about most. If the decedent owned the home alone and there is no surviving joint owner or beneficiary structure that avoids probate, the property typically becomes part of the estate and can be used to satisfy debts. If the estate has enough cash to pay valid claims, the house may stay with the family; if not, the executor may need to liquidate it.

Families should not assume that a mortgage, a will, or a verbal promise to “keep the house in the family” will protect the property from creditors. The estate’s balance sheet controls the outcome. If claims exceed liquid assets, the probate process can force difficult choices, especially when the home is the largest remaining asset.

Virginia’s exempt property rules create a family shield

State law can carve out protections for surviving spouses and minor children. Virginia law, through Virginia Code § 64.2-310, allows a surviving spouse to claim up to $25,000 in exempt household furniture, automobiles, furnishings, appliances, and personal effects from the estate. If there is no surviving spouse, minor children can receive that protected property instead.

Some states require a formal petition to the probate court before exempt property is recognized, so the protection is not always automatic. Families can lose time, and sometimes money, if they assume the exemption applies without court action. Virginia law can shield day-to-day household items even when the estate has debts, but the protection is limited to the categories and dollar cap the statute specifies.

Deadlines can decide whether a creditor gets paid

Creditors usually do not have forever to file a claim. State probate law sets a deadline after notice to creditors is given, and missing that deadline can bar recovery. Once the claim period closes, the executor can distribute property without leaving the estate open indefinitely to new demands.

The deadline helps separate valid claims from stale ones and keeps creditors from circling back long after the estate should have been settled. For creditors, it means speed matters, especially when a debtor owned only a small probate estate and the available assets can disappear quickly into legal costs, tax obligations, or protected family property.

Common mistakes that cost heirs money

The most expensive mistake is assuming that every debt follows every asset. It does not. Families sometimes use life insurance, a retirement account, or a payable-on-death account to pay estate bills even when those assets pass directly to named beneficiaries and are not part of the probate estate. Others make the opposite mistake and ignore a valid estate debt, only to learn later that the executor had to sell a probate asset to satisfy it.

Another common error is overlooking beneficiary forms. A retirement account or bank account with no beneficiary designation can fall back into the probate estate, while the same account with a properly named beneficiary may transfer outside probate. That paperwork can matter more than the will itself, especially when the will and the account designation point in different directions.

Families also sometimes forget that exempt property is limited. In Virginia, the protected category reaches household furniture, automobiles, furnishings, appliances, and personal effects, but only up to $25,000 for a surviving spouse. Anything beyond that cap, or anything outside those categories, can still be vulnerable to creditor claims if it is part of the estate.

The practical accounting test after death

Sort every asset into one of three buckets. First are probate assets, such as sole-owned homes, land, and accounts without beneficiary designations, which can be used to pay valid debts. Second are nonprobate assets, such as life insurance, retirement accounts, and payable-on-death or transfer-on-death accounts with named beneficiaries, which generally pass outside the estate. Third are protected assets, such as Virginia’s exempt household property, which state law can shield for a surviving spouse or, if there is no spouse, minor children.