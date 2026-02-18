White House Adviser Demands Action After Fed Tariff Study

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett calls for disciplinary action against New York Fed researchers, sparking debate over a controversial tariff study.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett has called for disciplinary measures against Federal Reserve researchers responsible for a prominent study on tariffs, intensifying debate around the role of research in shaping U.S. trade policy. The comments, first reported by The Washington Post, target the authors of the New York Fed's 2018 analysis of the U.S.-China trade war.

Controversy Surrounding the Tariff Study

The New York Fed study in question examined the effects of the 2018 trade war and the imposition of tariffs on U.S. consumers and businesses. The report concluded that the costs of tariffs were largely passed on to American importers and consumers, a finding that has influenced policy debates and media coverage since its release. The study utilized import price data and economic modeling to estimate the welfare effects of the tariffs.

Hassett, a key economic adviser in the White House, described the paper as the "worst paper I've ever seen" and called for disciplinary action against its authors, according to The Washington Post. The strong language has put a spotlight on the standards of research conducted by government-affiliated economists and the potential political pressures they face.

Broader Debate on Tariffs and Research Integrity

While Hassett's criticism is unusually direct, it reflects broader tensions over the economic impact of tariffs and the role of independent research in informing public debate. The U.S. government's trade war with China led to the implementation of sweeping tariffs on goods from China, with policymakers and analysts divided over their effectiveness.

The New York Fed study found that tariffs raised costs for U.S. businesses and consumers with little evidence of price reductions by foreign exporters.

Other research, including analysis from the Congressional Budget Office, supports the view that tariffs led to higher prices for Americans and had a negative impact on U.S. GDP.

Official data from the Federal Reserve and Bureau of Economic Analysis show fluctuations in import prices and trade balances during the period of heightened tariffs.

Hassett's remarks highlight a growing scrutiny of economic research that shapes public understanding of complex policy issues. While disagreements over methodology and interpretation are not uncommon in academia and policy analysis, calls for punishment rather than debate raise questions about the independence of research institutions.

Implications for Policy and Research

The controversy underscores the importance of transparent and rigorous research in guiding economic policy. The Federal Reserve and its regional banks, including the New York Fed, play a crucial role in providing data-driven analysis to policymakers and the public. Challenges to their findings, especially when politically charged, can impact both the credibility of research and the decisions made on issues like tariffs and trade negotiations.

As the debate continues, economists and policymakers alike are reminded of the value of open critique, peer review, and evidence-based analysis. With trade policy remaining a contentious subject, the need for reliable and independent research is more critical than ever to inform the national conversation and future decisions.

The White House has not released additional details regarding possible disciplinary action, and the New York Fed has not publicly responded to Hassett’s comments as of this writing. For readers interested in a deeper dive into the underlying data and methodologies, the original New York Fed staff report and related economic indicators are available for review.