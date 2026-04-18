White House Meets Anthropic on AI Policy, Trump Dismisses Talks

A key White House meeting with Anthropic’s Dario Amodei highlights efforts to shape AI regulation, while Donald Trump publicly distances himself from the discussion.

The White House hosted a "productive" meeting with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei this week, marking a significant moment in ongoing efforts to shape federal artificial intelligence regulation. However, former President Donald Trump’s public response—"Who?"—when asked about the meeting, underscores divergent levels of engagement with the issue among top U.S. political figures.

White House and Anthropic Seek Middle Ground on AI Regulation

The White House’s meeting with Anthropic, a leading AI research company, is part of a broader initiative to develop safe and trustworthy artificial intelligence policies. According to Gizmodo’s report, the discussion was described as "productive" by participants, with both the White House and Anthropic aiming to find a compromise between innovation and oversight.

Anthropic, led by CEO Dario Amodei, is known for its research into AI safety and large language models.

The meeting follows the Biden administration’s executive order on AI, which called for enhanced safety testing, transparency, and accountability for AI developers.

Policy discussions have focused on how to balance rapid technical advancement with emerging risks, as outlined in frameworks like the NIST AI Risk Management Framework.

Trump’s Response Highlights Partisan Divide on AI Engagement

While the White House and leading technology firms intensify AI policy engagement, former President Donald Trump appeared to distance himself from the discussion. When asked by reporters about the high-level meeting with Amodei, Trump responded, "Who?" — Donald Trump, Gizmodo

This brief exchange, reported by Gizmodo, suggests a gap between the administration’s AI policy priorities and the former president’s current focus. Trump’s remark also reflects a broader lack of bipartisan consensus on AI regulation. While the Biden White House emphasizes oversight and safety, some Republicans have voiced skepticism about government intervention in technology development.

Industry and Government Face Complex AI Challenges

As AI systems become more capable and widespread, policymakers and industry leaders are under increasing pressure to address:

Potential risks from advanced AI models, such as misuse or unintended consequences

The need for transparency and reporting standards, as outlined in recent White House science and technology policy documents

The importance of international cooperation, as AI development and deployment cross national borders

White House officials have indicated that ongoing dialogue with firms like Anthropic will inform future regulatory proposals and potentially shape the implementation of recent legislation on AI.

Looking Ahead

The meeting between the White House and Anthropic signals the administration’s continued commitment to engaging with industry leaders on the complexities of AI governance. However, Trump’s dismissive response points to a political landscape where consensus on AI oversight remains elusive. As technology rapidly evolves, the divide in attention and priorities among political leaders could shape the policy outcomes that govern America’s AI future.