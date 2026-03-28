The White House may declare a national emergency to pay TSA staff as Senate talks falter, raising questions about precedent and legislative gridlock.

As a funding impasse in Congress continues, the White House is weighing the use of national emergency powers to ensure Transportation Security Administration (TSA) personnel receive pay, according to recent reports. The move comes as senators review what has been described as a 'last and final' offer to break the deadlock.

Congressional Stalemate Threatens TSA Pay

With lawmakers unable to reach a consensus on government funding, the TSA faces the prospect of unpaid staff and potential disruptions at airport security checkpoints. The Senate is currently reviewing a legislative proposal, which some senators have called their 'last and final' attempt to resolve the standoff. While details of the proposal remain closely held, both parties acknowledge that time is running out to avert impacts on critical federal operations.

White House Explores National Emergency Powers

The Los Angeles Times reports that the White House is actively considering whether to invoke a national emergency in order to authorize payments to TSA workers. Such a declaration would allow the President to reallocate funds without congressional approval, citing the urgent need to maintain national security and public safety at airports across the country.

Under the National Emergencies Act, the executive branch has broad, but not unlimited, authority to respond to crises. The process for declaring and implementing an emergency is outlined in law, and past instances have typically involved natural disasters or acute threats to national security. If enacted, this measure could set a notable precedent for addressing funding lapses affecting essential workers.

Potential Impacts on TSA Operations

The TSA is responsible for screening millions of travelers daily. According to the agency’s own checkpoint travel numbers, over 2 million passengers pass through U.S. airports on an average day. Any disruption in TSA pay or staffing could quickly lead to longer wait times and challenges for both travelers and airlines, especially during peak travel periods.

TSA screens more than 2 million passengers daily

Previous government shutdowns have resulted in unpaid work for TSA employees

Maintaining TSA operations is widely seen as essential to national security and commerce

Senate’s 'Final Offer' and the Road Ahead

While the Senate’s latest proposal is still under discussion, several legislators have signaled that this may be the last opportunity for a bipartisan agreement before the White House moves forward with emergency measures. Both sides remain divided on key provisions, with no immediate breakthrough in sight. If the current impasse persists, the executive branch may proceed with the emergency declaration to ensure TSA staff are paid.

Legal and Political Implications

Declaring a national emergency to pay federal workers is unusual, and legal experts note that such a move could face court challenges or legislative pushback. The text of recent government funding legislation underscores the complexity of appropriations and the limited flexibility the executive branch has absent congressional action.

As the situation evolves, all eyes remain on both the Senate and the White House, with travelers, TSA employees, and the airline industry awaiting a resolution. The coming days will determine whether compromise is possible or if the executive branch will take extraordinary steps to keep critical security operations running.