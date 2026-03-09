White House Removes NTSB Republican Board Member After Crash

A Republican member of the National Transportation Safety Board was removed by the White House following his response to a recent D.C. midair crash.

The White House has dismissed a Republican member from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), a move that follows the official's recent involvement in the response to a midair crash over Washington, D.C. The departure, confirmed by multiple reports including The New York Times and CBS News, marks a sudden shift in the composition of the federal board that investigates major transportation accidents.

Sudden Removal After High-Profile Crash Response

The NTSB member, whose dismissal was made public late Friday, had recently played a prominent role in the agency's reaction to the D.C. midair crash. According to The New York Times, the board member stated that he was fired by the White House. While the administration has not released an official rationale, the timing of the removal—coming just after the high-profile crash—has drawn attention from lawmakers and transportation safety experts.

Background on NTSB Board Appointments

The NTSB is an independent federal agency responsible for investigating civil transportation accidents and making safety recommendations. Its board members are appointed by the President and must be confirmed by the Senate, with terms typically lasting five years. The agency’s official roster lists both current and former members, their appointment dates, and terms of service.

Removal of board members is infrequent and generally requires formal notification and cause, as outlined in federal regulations. According to the NTSB’s 2022 annual report, the board is comprised of five members, with a balance of political affiliations to maintain oversight independence.

Implications for the NTSB

The White House’s action comes at a time when the NTSB is managing several high-profile investigations, including the recent D.C. crash. The board’s ability to operate independently is seen as vital to the credibility of its findings and recommendations. While no official replacement has been named, the process for filling vacancies is governed by nomination records and confirmation by the Senate.

The NTSB currently investigates hundreds of incidents annually, as shown in its public data portal.

Each board member is typically assigned to oversee major investigations and issue safety recommendations.

Transportation analysts note that abrupt changes to board membership can affect continuity, especially when a member is actively involved in ongoing investigations. The timing of this removal has prompted questions from observers about potential political dynamics within the agency’s leadership.

Looking Ahead

The White House has yet to publicly address the circumstances of the NTSB member’s removal or announce a successor. The NTSB’s work will continue under its remaining members, but the situation underscores the broader challenges of maintaining nonpartisan oversight in federal transportation safety. As the agency proceeds with its current caseload, the impact of this leadership change—and any resulting shifts in board dynamics—will be closely watched by stakeholders and the public.