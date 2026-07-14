White House launches Gold Eagle to coordinate AI cyber vulnerabilities

The White House launched Gold Eagle to speed AI vulnerability reporting, as Trump’s June order set a 30-day cyber deadline that landed July 2.

The White House launched Gold Eagle, a new cybersecurity vulnerability coordination initiative, to give software companies, AI developers and critical infrastructure operators a faster federal channel for sharing weaknesses and pushing out fixes. The move on July 14 was the latest step in President Donald Trump’s push to tie AI expansion to tighter cyber defense.

Gold Eagle is being built as a voluntary AI cybersecurity clearinghouse, not as a new licensing system. The White House said the effort is meant to identify and remediate software vulnerabilities at scale, and it singled out rural hospitals, community banks and local utilities as examples of critical infrastructure users that could benefit from faster coordination. The policy gap it is trying to close is simple: AI systems can surface or amplify vulnerabilities faster than the government’s current reporting channels can move.

AI-generated illustration

The launch follows Executive Order 14409, signed June 2 and titled Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security. That order gave federal agencies 30 days to take initial cyber-defense actions, putting the first deadline window on July 2. It directed the Treasury Department, the National Cyber Director, the Department of Defense and the National Security Agency to build the collaboration. It also said advanced AI capabilities create national security risks that require coordinated action across agencies.

The order draws a line between speed and regulation. It explicitly says the administration is not authorizing mandatory governmental licensing, pre-clearance or permitting for AI models. Instead, the White House is using existing federal authorities to create a coordination system that links private-sector reporting more directly to the government’s response. The Department of Homeland Security, through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, is also tasked with issuing binding operational directives and other guidance to strengthen federal and critical infrastructure cyber defense.

Source: whitehouse.gov

The White House said the arrangement will include a classified benchmarking process so industry can assess advanced AI cyber capabilities and identify covered frontier models. That gives Washington a more structured way to measure risks from models that may be able to find, exploit or automate vulnerabilities at higher speed than existing defenders can match.

Photo by Michael D Beckwith

The push comes as private-sector coalitions are moving in the same direction. Anthropic launched Project Glasswing on April 7, 2026, with Amazon Web Services, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorganChase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Palo Alto Networks, in a bid to secure critical software for the AI era. Gold Eagle extends that logic into federal policy, with the White House trying to turn fragmented vulnerability reporting into a faster national coordination channel for systems that sit close to banks, hospitals, utilities and emergency services.