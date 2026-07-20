White House Rose Garden adds Jefferson, Franklin and Washington statues

The Rose Garden now centers Jefferson drafting the Declaration alongside Washington, Franklin and Hamilton, turning the White House lawn into a pointed founders display.

The White House Rose Garden now includes bronze statues of Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and George Washington, placing the founding generation at the center of a space that has become part of the administration’s public symbolism. The Jefferson figure shows the third president drafting the Declaration of Independence, a deliberately chosen image of the founder as author of liberty.

The Washington statue carries its own institutional history. The bronze figure, which belongs to the National Park Service, was moved from the Washington Monument to the White House grounds this week and was revealed in the Rose Garden on Friday. The monument it came from towers more than 500 feet into the sky, underscoring how the relocation shifts Washington from a national landmark on the Mall into the visual frame of the executive mansion.

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The display is not neutral decoration. Historians have long noted that placing statues of Washington and Jefferson on White House grounds carries historical complications, and Jefferson’s own record makes that tension unavoidable. Monticello’s records say Jefferson enslaved more than 600 people over the course of his life, a legacy that sits uneasily beside the familiar image of the man who wrote that all men are created equal.

Photo by Mohan Nannapaneni

Johnston, Frances Benjamin, 1864-1952, photographer via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

That contrast is what gives the Rose Garden additions their political meaning. The administration is elevating Jefferson, Washington, Franklin and Alexander Hamilton as visible markers of patriotism and national identity, but the choice also invites a harder question: which Jefferson is being celebrated in front of the White House, the author of the Declaration or the enslaver who benefited from the system that declaration never resolved. By putting that version of the founding in a prime public space, the White House has turned the garden into a statement about historical memory as much as presidential taste.