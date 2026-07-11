White House upgrades North Portico security amid broader fencing talks

Tarps now hide North Portico work as the White House weighs permanent fencing near Lafayette Square and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Large tarps printed to match the North Portico now cover scaffolding at the White House entrance, where crews are carrying out security enhancements and upgrades expected to finish around mid-September. The work is unfolding at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue even as the Trump administration weighs a separate plan for permanent fencing near the White House and around Lafayette Square.

The North Portico project is for “security enhancements and upgrades.” Before the tarps went up, scaffolding was already in place around the columns at the front door, and in late June the work was standard restoration work to repair the stone columns. The temporary covering, which includes printed columns and a lamp, has kept the entrance visually shielded while the work continues.

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Officials are considering permanent barriers on the block of Pennsylvania Avenue near 15th and 17th Streets NW, a stretch that carries tourists, pedestrians and drivers past the North Portico. The plan is intended to bolster security and reduce the recurring costs of putting up and taking down temporary barriers for special events.

Source: cbs12.com

As of July 10, the fencing proposal had not been finalized and was still awaiting President Donald Trump’s approval. No contractors had been hired. The White House and the U.S. Secret Service would retain the ability to open and close sections of fencing as needed.

Daniel Schwen via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

A shooting near the White House complex in late May near the 17th Street entrance preceded the proposal. Any projects pursued would go through the necessary review process.