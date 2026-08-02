White Sox land Luis Castillo in blockbuster trade with Mariners

Chicago paid for upside, sending Seranthony Domínguez, Nolan Jones and Boston Smith to Seattle for Luis Castillo. The Mariners used the deal to patch the bullpen and reshape the roster.

The Chicago White Sox landed right-hander Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners for reliever Seranthony Domínguez, outfielder Nolan Jones and catching prospect Boston Smith, a deal that immediately changed both clubs’ deadline timeline. Chicago took on a proven starter with a major contract, while Seattle turned one of its biggest arms into bullpen help and multiple pieces.

Castillo arrived with a lot of baggage and a lot of value. Reuters reported that he was in the fourth year of a five-year, $108 million contract and that the deal carried a $25 million vesting option for 2028. Reuters also said Castillo was having his worst season, which explains why this trade was as much about timing and belief as it was about talent.

For the White Sox, the question is not whether Castillo is a headline name. It is whether he meaningfully changes the playoff picture in Chicago. The answer depends on whether the White Sox were buying a rebound before the deadline, because Castillo’s salary and track record made him a premium target even after a down year. Chicago is betting that a veteran with his pedigree can steady the rotation in a hurry, but the move looks more like a high-upside gamble than a guaranteed October fix.

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Seattle’s return shows where its urgency sat. The Mariners needed bullpen help, and Domínguez gives them a right-handed relief option right away. The other pieces add roster flexibility, with Jones bringing another major league bat and Smith giving Seattle a catching prospect to develop. The Seattle Times described the swap as the Mariners’ first meaningful move of the summer trade season, a sign that the club was ready to make a real turn before the market tightened.

Castillo’s contract history helps explain why he stayed central to the deadline conversation. In 2022, he agreed to a five-year, $108 million extension that could have climbed to $133 million if a sixth-year vesting option was triggered. That structure kept him in the class of pitchers who could still bring back a meaningful package, even when the season line was not at its best.