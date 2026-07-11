White Sox rookie Tristan Peters hits rare cycle in blowout win

Tristan Peters finished a cycle with a headfirst slide into third, turning a 14-1 rout of the Athletics into the White Sox’s seventh cycle and a rare rookie milestone.

Tristan Peters finished a cycle with a hard grounder down the right-field line and a headfirst slide into third in Chicago’s 14-1 win over the Athletics Friday night. The rookie center fielder was mic’d up for CHSN’s all-access broadcast.

He doubled in the third inning, singled in the fifth, hit a two-run homer in the seventh, then came back later in that same inning for the triple that completed the cycle. Peters ignored a stop sign from third base coach Justin Jirschele, drove the ball to right field and dove into third to finish the sequence. Peters said after the game, “I feel like I have to wear it for the rest of the year.”

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The cycle was the seventh in White Sox franchise history and their first since José Abreu did it on Sept. 9, 2017. Peters became only the fifth player since at least 1900 to cycle from the No. 9 spot in the batting order, and only the third since 1961 to complete a cycle with two hits in the same inning. Félix Pie and Jim Ray Hart are the only other players in that latter group.

Major League Baseball’s cycle-history page lists 353 cycles in league history, counting postseason games and defunct teams. Peters’ night was the third cycle in the majors this season, after Pete Crow-Armstrong and Bryce Harper. The White Sox had scored just two runs and managed no extra-base hits over their previous three-game series against Boston.