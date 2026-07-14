White Sox sign No. 1 pick Roch Cholowsky for $10.35 million

Roch Cholowsky signed for $10.35 million, about $1 million under slot, giving the White Sox room to move money deeper into the 2026 draft.

Roch Cholowsky signed with the White Sox for a $10.35 million bonus, a deal that came in about $1 million below the No. 1 pick slot value of $11,350,600 and gave Chicago room to redistribute money across the rest of the draft. The bonus is one of the clearest signals yet of how the club valued the UCLA shortstop, while still preserving flexibility for later selections.

Cholowsky passed his physical before the signing was finalized, completing the last hurdle after Chicago took him first overall in the 2026 MLB Draft on July 11. The draft opened in Philadelphia during All-Star Week, and the selection immediately put the White Sox on a familiar front-office path: pay premium money at the top, then work the slot system to maximize the rest of the class.

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At 21, Cholowsky was viewed as one of the most polished collegiate shortstops in at least a decade, the kind of advanced defender and hitter who can shorten the timeline between draft day and the majors. CBS Sports noted that he is the first college shortstop taken No. 1 overall since Dansby Swanson in 2015, a marker that places him in a rare draft lane for both profile and expectation.

Chicago weighed Cholowsky against Texas high school shortstop Grady Emerson before making the choice, and Cholowsky said the White Sox told him on Thursday before the draft that he was their pick. That call ended the uncertainty around the top selection and made the fit even clearer: a college player with a shorter developmental runway over a prep shortstop with more projection but a longer wait.

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The $10.35 million bonus also exceeded the $9.25 million deals given to Chase Burns and Charlie Condon in the 2024 draft, underscoring how aggressively the White Sox priced Cholowsky’s value even while signing under slot. For Chicago, the move is less about a single bonus figure than the structure around it, a high-end investment in a player expected to move quickly and a calculated savings play that can help the organization add more talent behind him.