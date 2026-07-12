Whitehouse alleges rushed Kennedy Center renovations, cites Trump influence

Whitehouse said a whistleblower disclosure alleged rushed Kennedy Center work, including rusting steel and a rebuilt pool, as Trump’s grip on the venue deepened.

Sheldon Whitehouse said he received a whistleblower disclosure alleging that Kennedy Center renovations were pushed too fast, driven by Donald Trump’s preferences and a desire to stage televised events. The Rhode Island Democrat said the complaints point to rusting steel columns painted over, a reflecting pool that may have to be torn out and rebuilt, and a brand-new bathroom floor removed because of objections to the tile color.

Whitehouse said the disclosure came from the Government Accountability Project, a whistleblower-protection nonprofit, and that it raises questions about the Kennedy Center’s leadership and whether its representations to Congress were made in good faith. The Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works minority office said Whitehouse is expanding an investigation into alleged mismanagement of federal funding at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The allegations land in the middle of a broader fight over who controls the institution and how much political power is shaping decisions inside it. Trump was elected Kennedy Center board chair on February 12, 2025, after the White House announced 14 new trustees, bringing the board to 31 members. The center later said the board voted to change its name to include Trump, and workers added Donald J. Trump’s name to the facade in December 2025.

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That move triggered legal challenges. A federal judge ordered Trump’s name removed from the building while appeals continued, and by June 2026 the center’s sign was covered by a tarp as the naming dispute carried on. The same center was also preparing for a major shutdown: the board approved a two-year closure for renovations beginning after July 4, 2026, and NBC News reported Trump said the project would cost $250 million.

Whitehouse framed the new disclosure as more than a construction dispute. He said the alleged defects show the national memorial to President John F. Kennedy being treated like a private renovation project, with public money at stake and political influence reaching into basic stewardship. The Kennedy Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The controversy now cuts across three questions at once: whether the work was done properly, who signed off on the spending, and how far Trump’s control has reached inside a congressionally created cultural institution that also serves as a working performance complex.