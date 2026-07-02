WHO declares cruise ship hantavirus outbreak over after 13 cases

WHO closed the M/V Hondius hantavirus outbreak after 13 cases and 3 deaths, saying no new infections had emerged since May 25.

WHO has declared the hantavirus outbreak linked to the cruise ship M/V Hondius over after May 25 produced no new cases. The final exposed contact completed quarantine, tested negative and returned home, closing a cluster that produced 13 cases and three deaths on a vessel carrying passengers and crew from 23 countries.

WHO was notified on May 2, 2026, after severe respiratory illness was identified aboard the Netherlands-flagged ship. Its first public case summary, issued two days later, put 147 passengers and crew aboard and identified seven cases, including three deaths, one critically ill patient and three people with mild symptoms. WHO identified it as the first documented outbreak of Andes hantavirus on a ship.

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By May 13, the total had reached 11, including three deaths. By May 27, the total had risen to 13, with 11 laboratory-confirmed Andes virus infections and two probable cases. A previously inconclusive U.S. case was later ruled negative and removed from the count on May 15. WHO assessed the global risk as low, but additional cases could still appear because Andes hantavirus can incubate for up to six weeks.

More than 120 people left the ship in Tenerife over two days, with nine charter flights arranged by eight countries and no passengers traveling on commercial flights. The agency also facilitated two medical evacuation flights to the Netherlands and one high-risk contact transfer to Germany. The operation required international contact tracing and monitoring under the International Health Regulations, with National IHR Focal Points in multiple countries involved.

Source: dw.com

On June 21, all U.S. citizens potentially exposed aboard the ship had finished their 42-day monitoring period, and no cases of hantavirus disease occurred in the United States as a result of the outbreak. On June 23, no individuals in the United States remained under public health monitoring.