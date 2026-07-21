Who pays a deceased spouse’s credit card debt?

A surviving spouse usually does not inherit credit-card debt automatically. The trap is the account title: joint cards can survive as liability, while authorized-user cards usually do not.

A credit card in only your spouse’s name is usually a debt of the estate, not your personal bill. Liability turns on how the account was set up, whether you signed for the debt, and what state law says, which is why the answer is rarely as simple as “the spouse pays.”

What determines who owes the balance

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says you are generally not responsible for a deceased spouse’s debt unless it was shared debt or you are responsible under state law. Survivors cannot safely assume they automatically inherit or avoid the balance.

If the credit card was truly joint, the surviving joint account holder can be liable for what is left. That is different from being merely married to the cardholder, and different again from having your name on the card as an authorized user. The title on the account matters more than the family relationship.

Authorized users are not joint owners

An authorized user generally is not responsible for the debt. That means you usually do not owe the balance just because your spouse put you on the card. The catch is practical, not legal: once the primary cardholder dies, you may lose access to the account.

Do not keep using the deceased person’s card after death. Even if you had been spending on the account as an authorized user for years, the card stops being yours to use once the primary cardholder is gone. If a collector later claims you were a co-signer, you can ask for proof, such as a contract with your signature, before treating the debt as yours.

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What happens to rewards balances

Rewards points, airline miles, and cash-back balances often sit in the same legal and contractual universe as the card itself. That means you should not assume the balance automatically becomes part of the estate or automatically transfers to a surviving spouse. The safest move is to ask the issuer whether any rewards can be redeemed before the account is closed, because the answer depends on the card program’s rules.

That question matters most when the account is about to be frozen or shut down after death. For Discover and Chase cards, what happens after a cardholder dies turns on the account terms rather than any general rule. If rewards have value, treat them as time-sensitive and get the issuer’s instructions before anyone closes the account.

When the debt belongs to the estate

If the card debt was only in the deceased spouse’s name, the balance is generally handled through the estate. Debts are paid from money or property left in the estate; if the estate cannot pay and no one shared responsibility for the debt, the bill may go unpaid. In other words, creditors are usually paid from estate assets before heirs receive what is left.

In North Carolina, a credit card only in the deceased spouse’s name is usually a debt of the estate, not the surviving spouse’s personal debt, unless the survivor also signed or agreed to be responsible.

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The first calls to make

Call the card issuer and ask whether the account was joint, co-signed, or only an authorized-user account. Tell the issuer the cardholder has died and ask what documents it needs to close or freeze the account. Ask whether any rewards remain and whether they can be redeemed before closure. If the account shows up on a credit report, gather the death certificate and notify the credit bureaus.

Gather the death certificate and other personal information before notifying the bureaus. The bureaus need the death notice to update the file, and the issuer will usually want documentation before it speaks about the account with anyone else. Keeping those papers together also helps if more than one card, loan, or authorized-user account has to be sorted out at once.

Where survivors most often lose money

The most expensive assumption is that marriage alone creates or cancels card debt. It does not. The second is that an authorized-user card can still be used until the plastic stops working. A third is treating rewards as free money that can wait, when issuer rules may close the window fast.

A final trap is ignoring a collector’s claim without checking whether your spouse actually shared the debt with you. If a company insists you are liable, ask for the signed contract and any account documents before paying. That simple request can separate a true joint obligation from a debt that belongs in probate.