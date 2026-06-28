Who replaces Steve Clarke after Scotland’s World Cup exit?

Steve Clarke has left after Scotland's World Cup exit, ending a seven-year spell that brought three major finals and a 28-year wait back to the finals.

Steve Clarke departed as Scotland men’s head coach on 26 June 2026, closing a seven-year spell that only weeks earlier had been extended by a new contract through the 2030 World Cup. His exit came after Scotland’s World Cup elimination was confirmed, turning a planned period of continuity into an immediate search for the next man to define the national team’s identity.

Clarke had been in charge since 2019 and leaves as Scotland’s most successful head coach in modern history. He managed the team in 76 matches, more than any other Scotland boss, and became the only man to take the side to three major tournaments. Under his watch, Scotland reached back-to-back European Championships and returned to the World Cup finals for the first time in 28 years.

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Scotland qualified for the 2026 World Cup with a 4-2 win over Denmark in November 2025, a result that ended a long wait and lifted Clarke’s standing with supporters and players alike. But the debate over his future had already begun before the tournament. In March 2026, Clarke said there was a 75 per cent chance he would leave after the World Cup, even as he left open the possibility of staying and wanted the issue settled before the finals in the United States. Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell kept the focus on the competition rather than the contract discussion.

Kris Boyd said Scotland fans owed Clarke and the players their support during qualifying, Gordon Strachan backed the Scottish FA’s decision to give Clarke a new four-year deal, and Roberto Martinez urged supporters to stand by the manager during a difficult spell.

Scotland need a coach who can qualify for tournaments, develop players such as Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay and John McGinn, and decide how the team should play under the constraints of the Scottish FA’s resources. Clarke’s replacement will inherit a squad shaped by a rare period of stability, with UEFA Nations League fixtures still listed for September 2026.