WHO says Congo Ebola outbreak began months before declaration

WHO said Congo’s Ebola outbreak began in February, months before it was declared in May, leaving a long window for silent spread.

WHO said Congo’s fast-moving Ebola outbreak began in February, months before it was officially declared in May. The delay left health workers racing to catch up after the virus had already spread through eastern provinces and crossed into Uganda.

The timeline shows how quickly the alarm was overtaken by events. WHO was alerted on May 5 to a high-mortality outbreak of unknown illness in Mongbwalu Health Zone, in Ituri Province, including deaths among health workers. By May 15, laboratory analysis had confirmed Bundibugyo virus disease, a species of Ebola, in eight samples. Two days later, WHO declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern for the outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

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The scale was already significant by then. A Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security factsheet said that as of May 16 there were 8 lab-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases and 80 suspected deaths reported in Ituri and North Kivu provinces. WHO’s conclusion that the outbreak had started in February suggests transmission had been underway for weeks before the first official declaration, a dangerous lag for a virus that depends on rapid isolation, contact tracing and safe burials to slow its spread.

The outbreak’s reach widened further over the following months. On June 23, WHO said Congo’s Ebola cases had reached the highest first-month total of any outbreak. By August 7, Congo’s infections had risen above 4,000 for the first time. A July 16 update from RIVM put the Democratic Republic of the Congo at 2,073 confirmed patients and 796 deaths, while Uganda had 20 patients and 2 deaths. RIVM said Congolese patients came from five provinces: Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Haut-Uélé and Tshopo.

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The response has been stretched across borders and institutions. Africa CDC said in a July 9 briefing that the effort was being coordinated with African Union member states and partners. The spread across multiple provinces and into Uganda underscores the risk that missed early signals can turn a local cluster into a regional emergency, especially where transport, surveillance and access to care are limited.