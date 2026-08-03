WHO says Democratic Republic of Congo faces worst-ever Ebola outbreak

WHO said Congo’s Ebola outbreak had 3,605 confirmed cases and 1,587 deaths, the country’s worst ever, with Bundibugyo virus spreading beyond the first hot zone.

The World Health Organization said the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ebola outbreak had become the biggest in the country’s history, with 3,605 confirmed cases and 1,587 deaths recorded by July 30, a fatality rate of 44%. WHO said the outbreak was caused by Ebola disease due to Bundibugyo virus, and warned of continued rise in cases, widening spread, and high mortality.

The scale is what sets this wave apart from earlier Ebola episodes in Congo. WHO’s Disease Outbreak News said cases and deaths had increased since its previous update on July 17, and that additional confirmed cases and deaths had been reported only in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In total, WHO said 3,626 confirmed cases had been reported, including 3,605 in Congo, underscoring how concentrated yet severe the outbreak remained.

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The emergency began in Mongbwalu Health Zone in Ituri Province, where WHO was alerted on May 5 to a high-mortality outbreak of unknown illness that had already killed health workers. Laboratory analysis confirmed Bundibugyo virus disease in eight samples on May 15. By May 29, The Lancet said 750 confirmed or suspected cases and 178 deaths had been reported, showing how quickly the outbreak expanded before the late-July tally pushed it into record territory.

WHO’s description matters because it signals more than a large caseload. It points to a containment effort under strain in a region where armed violence, mistrust, and logistical constraints can block tracing, isolation, and vaccination. Those pressures have made this outbreak harder to control than a single village cluster, and they have raised the risk that hospitals, schools, and local markets in affected areas will remain disrupted as response teams try to keep transmission from widening further.

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The outbreak also carries broader spillover concerns for central Africa and beyond. Congo has faced Ebola repeatedly since the first cases were reported in what is now the DRC in 1976, but WHO’s latest wording shows this episode has overtaken every previous national outbreak. That makes it a test of whether health authorities, donors, and neighboring countries can move fast enough to strengthen surveillance, protect health workers, and reach communities before another fragile health system is pushed closer to collapse.