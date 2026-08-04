WHO says Ebola treatment trials show promise in Congo outbreak

WHO said treatment trials were showing promise as Congo and Uganda recorded 528 suspected Ebola cases and 132 deaths. Bundibugyo virus still had no vaccine or specific treatment.

WHO said Ebola treatment trials were showing promise in the outbreak caused by Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, but the virus still had no vaccine or specific treatment. The agency said the outbreak had reached 528 suspected cases and 132 deaths across both countries, with 668 contacts identified and follow-up becoming harder in parts of Congo because of insecurity and movement restrictions.

WHO said 38 experts had been deployed from Kinshasa to Bunia and more than 17 tons of emergency supplies had been shipped to the DRC. The agency was also working with ALIMA, Médecins Sans Frontières, UN migration and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to set up treatment facilities and strengthen risk communication and community engagement, a reminder that any medical advance still has to move through conflict, logistics and trust before it can save lives.

The outbreak has already hit health workers hard. WHO reported on June 19 that 75 healthcare workers in the DRC had been infected and 17 had died since the current outbreak began. That toll matters because Ebola control depends on keeping clinics open, protecting staff and making sure patients reach care early enough for treatment to matter.

AI-generated illustration

The Congo has faced this kind of pressure before. In the September 2025 outbreak in Kasai Province, health authorities reported 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths, including four health workers, as of Sept. 4, 2025, in the Bulape and Mweka health zones. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a scenario assessment on Sept. 26, 2025, and WHO followed with situation reports on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12 as responders tracked the spread.

Earlier experience has shown that response tools can be deployed at scale, but only after the virus is already moving. A 2019 study in The New England Journal of Medicine on the DRC outbreak said 1,853 rings were established around new cases or clusters within 21 days after symptom onset in the index case, a measure of how much effort Congo has repeatedly needed to contain Ebola flare-ups.

Photo Credit: Content Providers(s): CDC/Daniel J. DeNoon via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For Bundibugyo Ebola, the immediate defenses remain contact tracing, safe treatment and community engagement, because the outbreak is still being fought without a proven vaccine or specific therapy.