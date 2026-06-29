Why a pregnancy sickness drug is not always available on the NHS

A common pregnancy complaint affects most women, yet severe cases still meet a patchy NHS response shaped by old fears, uneven prescribing and local access gaps.

Close to 80% of pregnant women experience nausea and vomiting, but a pregnancy sickness drug can be routine in one surgery and effectively out of reach in another. For most, symptoms begin early and pass within weeks, but for a smaller group they escalate into severe illness that needs treatment, not reassurance alone.

A common condition, but not always a simple one

Pregnancy nausea usually starts between weeks 4 and 7, peaks between weeks 9 and 16, and often eases between weeks 16 and 20. Many cases can be handled with practical measures such as ginger, but a minority develop hyperemesis gravidarum, the severe form of pregnancy sickness.

Severe sickness can lead to dehydration, weight loss and hospital admission, and it has also been linked to low birth weight and premature birth. NICE set out treatment options for severe pregnancy sickness on 11 February 2021.

Why access depends on where care starts

The postcode lottery begins at the first point of contact. Sussex Integrated Care System identified low confidence among non-specialist doctors in prescribing certain pregnancy medicines, creating different experiences for women trying to get help from their GP. The result is a system in which the same symptoms can lead to very different answers, depending on the clinician, the local pathway and how much the prescriber trusts the medication.

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That variation is not new. Two-thirds of women with extreme morning sickness were not getting adequate help, a warning that access problems run deeper than any one prescription. When treatment hinges on who is on duty, who knows the local formulary and who is prepared to prescribe, care becomes inconsistent before the patient even reaches a specialist.

The shadow of thalidomide still shapes decisions

One reason pregnancy prescribing remains so cautious is the legacy of thalidomide. In the late 1950s and early 1960s, pregnant women used the drug for morning sickness, and more than 400 disabled babies were born in the UK before it was withdrawn. Around 10,000 babies were affected globally.

That history still influences behaviour in consulting rooms. Doctors can be overly cautious about medicines in pregnancy even when there is no proof of harm, and that caution can tip into delay, hesitation or outright refusal.

NHS advice directs patients and clinicians to Best Use of Medicines in Pregnancy, known as BUMPS, for information on medicine safety in pregnancy. NHS Specialist Pharmacy Service provides professional guidance and training on safety in pregnancy.

Ondansetron sits at the centre of the debate

Charlie from United Kingdom via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Ondansetron is one of the drugs often discussed for pregnancy sickness, and it sits squarely in the middle of the NHS access problem. NICE’s prescribing information warns about interactions with other medicines that can prolong the QT interval, so it is not a casual choice. Safety concerns also shaped wider European advice: in August 2019, the European Medicines Agency’s safety committee recommended that ondansetron-containing medicines should not be used in the first trimester of pregnancy.

That does not make ondansetron unusable, but it does explain why prescribing can vary so much. Some clinicians see a drug that may help severe symptoms when other measures have failed; others see a medicine surrounded by caution flags and step back.

What clear treatment should look like

NICE treats severe pregnancy sickness as a recognised condition with treatment options, not something left to drift until dehydration or hospital admission forces action. The difference between ordinary nausea and hyperemesis gravidarum can be the difference between coping at home and needing urgent care.

A better pathway would be visible from the first appointment. It would start with recognition that symptoms can begin in the first weeks of pregnancy, peak in the second trimester and, in severe cases, become dangerous long before they would naturally resolve. It would also mean clinicians using BUMPS and NHS Specialist Pharmacy Service when uncertainty about medicines is the barrier.