Why most investors won’t get shares at the offering price

The cheap shares are rarely the ones most people can buy, and that is often the part of the story worth respecting.

The cheapest shares in a hot offering are usually spoken for long before the public gets a chance to click buy. By the time retail investors can trade, underwriters have already tested demand, insiders are often locked up, and the deal has been structured to serve capital raising, not equal access.

How the offering price is built

The offering price is not a number that appears out of nowhere on debut day. In a registered IPO, underwriters gather indications of interest before the registration statement becomes effective, then use that feedback to recommend a price to the issuer, which ultimately determines the IPO price. Nasdaq describes the process similarly, saying bankers match demand and interest to set the offering price, then move through a brief display-only period before trading opens.

That matters because the “offering price” is already the product of a negotiated allocation process. If demand is strong, the best-priced shares are often allocated before ordinary buyers even see the ticker in action. If demand is weak, the terms can be adjusted before public trading begins, which is another way of saying the public usually arrives after the most important pricing decisions have already been made.

Who gets in before the public

A lot of the real action happens in private markets, where access is deliberately narrow. The SEC says many exempt offerings limit participation to accredited investors, and Rule 506(b) lets companies raise unlimited money from unlimited accredited investors while banning general solicitation and capping non-accredited investors at 35, with extra disclosure and sophistication requirements. In plain English, this is not a market built for everyone.

The accredited investor gate is still a wealth gate in practice. The SEC says an individual generally qualifies by having more than $1 million in net worth, excluding a primary residence, or by earning more than $200,000 individually, or $300,000 with a spouse or partner, in each of the prior two years and reasonably expecting the same this year. That definition is why many early-stage and pre-IPO rounds are effectively closed to ordinary households, no matter how interested they are in the company.

What insiders can unload later

The other side of the access story is liquidity for insiders. The SEC says IPO lockup agreements typically prevent employees, their friends and family, and venture capitalists from selling for 180 days, and that these terms are disclosed in the prospectus. The same agency warns that share prices may fall when the lockup expires and a large block of stock becomes eligible for sale.

That is why an IPO often functions as an exit strategy for early holders. The company gets public capital and a trading market, while pre-IPO investors get a path to cash out later, sometimes after the public has already absorbed the early headlines and the first wave of optimism. When the lockup lifts, the market often has to digest a fresh supply of stock from the very people who had the earliest, and often cheapest, access.

Why the first print can flatter the story

The famous first-day pop is real, but it is not a free-money machine. Jay Ritter’s classic IPO research found that, measured from the offering price to the first-day close, IPOs produced an average initial return of 16.4%, with the effect varying sharply over time and tending to be strongest in hot periods. Ritter also found that companies going public in high-volume years fared the worst in the long run.

That first-day jump helps explain why institutions are often favored in allocations. An NBER study of U.S. IPOs in 1997 and 1998 found a positive relationship between institutional allocation and day-one returns, and concluded that the allocation pattern contains private information not captured by public indicators of demand. In other words, some of the best stock goes where the issuer and underwriters think the strongest, most informed demand is already sitting.

When missing out is the smarter outcome

The most important reality check is that a public debut is not the same thing as a bargain sale. The SEC notes that its review of an IPO registration statement does not guarantee that disclosure is complete or accurate, and it does not judge whether the investment is appropriate or meritorious. That should matter to any investor tempted to confuse publicity with value.

Longer-term evidence also argues for restraint. Ritter’s 1991 study found that IPOs in the 1975 to 1984 sample underperformed comparable firms over the following three years, while a later NBER study of 3,661 IPOs from 1935 to 1972 found that some event-time underperformance appeared in the data but could disappear under calendar-time analysis and broader factor models. The point is not that every IPO is bad; it is that the public price is often only the beginning of a much messier valuation process.

For most investors, the smarter move is not to envy the allocation list. It is to recognize that the deal is usually designed so insiders, institutions, and the company itself can manage risk before the public gets a price, and that sometimes the best financial outcome is simply refusing to pay for someone else’s early exit.