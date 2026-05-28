Why So Many 27-Year-Olds Are Single and Seeking Connection

Growing numbers of 27-year-olds are single or have few close friends. Data and social trends reveal why this is becoming more common—and what it means for young adults.

For many 27-year-olds today, being single and having a small social circle is increasingly common, according to both personal accounts and national data. The Washington Post recently addressed a reader’s concern about feeling behind due to being single and having few friends at 27—a sentiment echoed across the country as social dynamics and relationship patterns shift for young adults.

Changing Relationship Timelines

Traditional expectations about relationships and marriage in one’s twenties are changing. According to the National Survey of Family Growth, the median age at first marriage in the United States has steadily risen over the past decades. For example, in 1950, the median age for first marriage was in the early 20s; recent data shows it’s now closer to 30 for both men and women. This shift reflects a broader trend: young adults are prioritizing education, career development, and personal growth, often delaying long-term commitments.

Pew Research Center found that marriage rates among young adults have declined significantly. In 2021, only about 30% of 18-29-year-olds were married, compared to nearly 60% in 1970. Many young adults remain single well into their late twenties, making the experience described by The Washington Post reader far from unusual.

Friendship Trends Among Young Adults

Feeling like you have few friends at 27 is also not uncommon. Data from Statista reveals that Americans in their twenties report having fewer close friends than previous generations. While the majority of 20-somethings say they have at least two or three close friends, a growing share report having only one or none. Economic pressures, increased geographic mobility, and the proliferation of digital communication may all contribute to these changing social patterns.

28% of Americans aged 18-29 said they had one close friend or fewer in 2023.

said they had one close friend or fewer in 2023. About 9% of young adults reported having no close friends at all.

The rise in single-person households reflects these trends. In 2023, the percentage of single-person households among young adults reached record highs, with more people living alone or with roommates rather than with romantic partners or family.

Single and Looking—Or Content?

The experience of being single at 27 encompasses a wide range of feelings and circumstances. The Pew Research Center’s 2023 survey found that about 47% of single Americans under 30 are actively looking for a relationship, while the rest are not seeking or are unsure. For some, being single is a deliberate choice, providing time for personal growth and exploration. For others, it can be a source of anxiety or feelings of isolation, especially in a culture that often equates partnership with success.

Cultural and Economic Factors

Several factors contribute to these social shifts:

Career and Education: Many young adults prioritize degrees and job stability before settling down.

Many young adults prioritize degrees and job stability before settling down. Urbanization and Mobility: Moving for work or school can disrupt established friendships and make building new ones challenging.

Moving for work or school can disrupt established friendships and make building new ones challenging. Digital Social Life: Online friendships and social media change the way young adults connect, often leading to fewer in-person interactions.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 55% of 27-year-olds were single in 2022, with a significant portion living alone or with non-family roommates. These numbers underscore the fact that being single and having a small social circle at this age is not an anomaly, but part of a nationwide trend.

Moving Forward: Connection in Modern Adulthood

While many 27-year-olds feel "behind" due to single status or few close friends, the data shows these experiences are increasingly typical. Social scientists suggest that forming meaningful relationships and friendships may take more time in today’s world—often well into a person’s thirties as priorities and circumstances evolve.

Ultimately, the definition of success in relationships and social life is changing. As more young adults embrace independence, diverse living arrangements, and non-traditional timelines for partnership, the benchmark for "being on track" is shifting with them.