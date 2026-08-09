Widower’s remarriage at Kano mass wedding reflects grief and renewal

Kano’s 1,500-couple mass wedding put Haruna Bashir’s remarriage beside the memory of losing his wife and six children in a deadly attack.

Kano State married off 1,500 couples in a single ceremony at the Emir of Kano’s palace on Friday, in a state-backed mass wedding aimed at helping low-income residents cover marriage costs and support family stability. The couples came from all 44 local government areas of Kano State, giving the ceremony the scale of a public ritual as much as a private milestone.

Among the grooms was Haruna Bashir, whose remarriage carried the deepest personal burden of the day. Bashir lost his wife, Fatima Abubakar, and six children in an attack at their home in Chiranchi, Dorayi, on Jan. 17, 2026, and police arrested suspects the next day, according to BBC News Pidgin. A local report identified Bashir among the 1,500 grooms in the Auren Gata mass wedding held at the emir’s palace.

The Associated Press described the ceremony as part of a government initiative designed to help low-income residents meet marriage costs, a pressure point in a state where poverty and insecurity have left many households strained. Local reports also linked the programme to Kano State Government social welfare efforts and the Hisbah Board’s mass wedding scheme, underscoring how officials have turned marriage subsidies into part of the social policy response.

One local post said the Kano State Government approved 1.5 billion naira for the 2026 mass wedding programme. That scale of spending shows how seriously the state is treating the ceremony, not only as a religious and cultural event but as a tool to stabilize family life for couples who might otherwise struggle to marry.

Bashir’s presence gave the wedding its starkest contrast: a man returning to family life after the violent loss of his first wife and children. In a hall filled with thousands of new marriages, his remarriage stood as a reminder that in Kano, public ceremonies can hold grief and renewal at the same time, shaped by the insecurity, poverty and communal expectations that continue to press on ordinary families.