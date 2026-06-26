Wild elephant attacks Sri Lanka bus carrying air force personnel

A wild elephant attacked a Sri Lanka Air Force bus, adding to a conflict that left 397 elephants dead in 2025 and 128 more by May 15, 2026.

A wild elephant attacked a bus carrying Sri Lanka Air Force personnel, captured in footage that put the country’s human-elephant conflict back into sharp public view. The confrontation unfolded on a rural road where roads, railways, farms and settlements increasingly overlap with elephant habitat, turning routine travel into a safety risk for passengers and drivers.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation recorded 397 elephant deaths in 2025, and another 128 between January 1 and May 15, 2026. Human-elephant clashes remain the leading cause of those losses, and Sri Lankan officials have described the conflict as a major national problem that is getting worse.

AI-generated illustration

The human toll has been severe as well. Sri Lankan officials have said the country has seen nearly 1,200 human deaths and more than 3,500 animal deaths linked to elephant encounters over the past decade. The government has vowed to urgently tackle the clashes, but the recurring incidents show how difficult it has been to keep people and wildlife apart in areas where development has pushed deeper into elephant territory.

Transport corridors have become some of the most dangerous flashpoints. In February 2025, a passenger train near Minneriya struck a herd of elephants and killed six animals, including four calves, near a wildlife sanctuary. The latest bus attack fits the same pattern, with major roads serving as collision points between heavy vehicles, villagers and elephants moving through fragmented habitat.

Sri Lanka Air Force Media Unit via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For Sri Lanka, the bus attack is more than a startling piece of footage. It is another sign that the country’s conservation crisis is also a public-safety emergency, with every encounter on the road carrying risk for the people inside the vehicle and the wildlife outside it.