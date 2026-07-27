Wildberries hides military goods after Ukrainian warehouse strikes

Wildberries has hidden military-related goods from search after drone strikes hit its warehouses, exposing how war is reshaping Russia's biggest online retailer.

Wildberries has stopped displaying military-related goods in search results after Ukrainian drone strikes hit its warehouses, sharpening the pressure on Russia’s largest online retailer and the sellers tied to its logistics network. The change does not mean the products vanished from the company’s broader supply chain. It means they are less visible to the public at a moment when warehouse damage, delivery disruption and political scrutiny are all intensifying.

That matters because Wildberries is no ordinary marketplace. It is Russia’s biggest online retailer and has been described by multiple outlets as the country’s equivalent of Amazon. Ukrainian officials have framed the company’s logistics hubs as part of Russia’s military supply ecosystem, and reporting has linked the platform to military and dual-use goods that could supply Russian forces. Hiding those items from search results narrows public visibility around a sensitive category while the company works through damaged stock, disrupted fulfillment and the risk of drawing more attention to what it sells.

AI-generated illustration

The pressure escalated through a series of July attacks. On July 21, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Ukrainian strikes on Wildberries warehouses were hurting many small and medium-sized businesses that rely on the retailer’s logistics network. On July 22, Wildberries said another attack injured several people, and company chief and co-founder Tatyana Kim said the casualties included multiple injured workers. On July 23, the company said operations at one warehouse were halted after an overnight drone attack. Two days later, Wildberries said Ukrainian drones had struck three more of its warehouses.

Dmitry Makeev via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The attacks have had visible and practical effects beyond the warehouses themselves. ABC News, citing the Associated Press, said the strikes produced massive fires and smoke at Wildberries facilities. PBS and NPR said the disruptions hit Russian sellers and consumers, with small businesses especially exposed because they depend on Wildberries for storage, sorting and delivery. That is what makes the listing change significant: in a wartime economy, search visibility is part of logistics. When warehouse space is damaged and shipments are interrupted, the front end of an e-commerce site can change as quickly as the back end, leaving military-related goods harder to find while the wider supply network absorbs the .