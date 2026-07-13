Wildfire forces evacuations near Conwy Mountain amid heatwave fears

A wildfire near Conwy Mountain forced 36 homes out as crews battled a 1.6km fire front across about 200 acres in heatwave conditions.

The wildfire near Conwy Mountain and the Sychnant Pass forced 36 properties in Capelulo to evacuate as flames spread across about 200 acres and stretched to a fire front of about 1.6km. North Wales Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident on Sunday afternoon as crews braced for the blaze to widen in hot weather.

Michelle Campbell, 44, and Ben Campbell, 46, fled their home in Capelulo with their three sons, aged three, seven and eight, after the fire reached their property. Ben Campbell said a neighbour warned the family at about 05:00 after receiving a missed call at 04:30, prompting them first to move to a holiday rental they own nearby before leaving that as the fire moved closer. The family later rented a property on Anglesey for the week while they waited for an update on their home. Michelle Campbell said, "We have no idea what the situation is. But we're safe, and the boys are okay. And we're insured."

Firefighters worked across difficult ground with eight fire appliances, four narrow access vehicles and two wildfire units deployed at points during the response. The couple said a river near their property was being used to pump water for the firefighting effort, while police closed roads in the area and told people to avoid the scene.

Photo by Abdülkadir KESKİN

Nigel Chadwick via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Jami Jennings of North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said wildfires can spread rapidly in hot, dry and windy weather and urged people to avoid disposable barbecues, fully extinguish cigarettes and call 999 if they spot any sign of fire.