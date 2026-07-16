Wildfire in Cairngorms grows, evacuations and road closures ordered

Flames spread to more than two kilometres near Glenmore, forcing evacuations, road closures and a public warning to stay away from Loch Morlich.

Fire crews were still tackling a wildfire above Glenmore on Wednesday evening after flames spread to more than two kilometres across heathland near Ryvoan Bothy in Cairngorms National Park. Homes, businesses, campsites and ski resorts in Glenmore Forest Park were evacuated as a precaution, and police closed roads including the C7, known locally as Ski Road.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service raised the alarm just before noon on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, after operations control was first alerted at 11.49am. The fire moved across dry land, woodland and trees in strong winds, and no casualties had been reported. By 9pm, six fire appliances, a wildfire unit, specialist resources and tactical commanders were on scene, working with landowners to create fire breaks.

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People were told to avoid Glenmore Forest Park and Loch Morlich on Thursday, 16 July, while nearby residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed. Highland Council said the evacuations remained in place and crews were continuing to work the incident. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said its response would be scaled back overnight during hours of darkness, but crews expected to remain on scene for a considerable time.

The blaze came during a very high wildfire risk warning covering the Central Highlands, Southern Scotland and Eastern Scotland from 15 July to 20 July, after warm, dry weather and high winds raised conditions for fast-moving fires. The area remained popular with visitors and hillwalkers, and people were urged to keep away until further notice.

Photo by Yuri Meesen

Milada Vigerova mili_vigerova via Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

The park authority has also been pushing stronger controls on fire use in the Cairngorms, including a recreational fire byelaw consulted on in 2024. Breaching that byelaw can carry a fine of up to £500. The authority has also issued wildfire management guidance as land managers, farmers, estate staff and firefighters work to contain a fire.