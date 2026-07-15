Wildfire near Dove Stone Reservoir sends smoke across Greater Manchester

Smoke from a moorland blaze near Dove Stone Reservoir reached Manchester city centre as 70 firefighters and 11 engines kept working hotspots three days after it began.

Smoke from a moorland blaze near Dove Stone Reservoir drifted across Greater Manchester, reaching Manchester city centre as crews kept 70 firefighters, 11 fire engines and four wildfire units on the scene. The fire remained active but was in a steady state on July 14, three days after it broke out in Greenfield, Saddleworth.

The first crews were called just before 8.45pm on July 11 to reports of a fire on open moorland near Dovestones Reservoir. Five engines from Mossley, Stalybridge, Hyde, Bolton North and Littleborough attended alongside specialist wildfire units and officers, with firefighters using grass beaters and backpack water units to try to bring the blaze under control.

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Paul Fearnhead, a Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service officer, called it a "well developed wildfire" and said high temperatures and very strong winds made conditions extremely difficult. Even after the fire was contained enough to move into a steadier phase, crews stayed on site to reduce hotspots as weather conditions changed.

Residents reported haze and the smell of burning across large parts of Greater Manchester, while Oldham Council told people in smoky areas to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed. The council also warned the public not to travel to the area to view the fire.

Dove Stone is an RSPB and partner-managed reservoir and moorland on the outskirts of Oldham, and United Utilities has worked with the RSPB and Oldham Council on an action plan for the site. Moorland fires can strip vegetation, increase runoff, raise flash-flood risk, and worsen erosion and debris movement after a burn.

Photo by RAIHAAN Kamdar

Greater Manchester Police arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of arson in connection with the Dovestones fires, and later identified her as Shania Care-Slede. She was charged with aggravated arson, being reckless as to whether life was endangered, and dangerous driving, and was remanded in custody.

Ian Roberts via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Peak District national park has no provision for barbecues anywhere in the open countryside, and some areas are covered by Public Space Protection Orders carrying fines of up to £1,000 for prohibited fire-related activity.