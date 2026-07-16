Wildfire smoke sends Detroit and Minneapolis into unhealthy air quality mode

Smoke from Canadian and Minnesota fires pushed alerts across at least 17 states, while Detroit was named the world’s fifth most polluted city.

Wildfire smoke pushed air quality alerts across at least 17 states as plumes from Canadian and Minnesota fires drifted into the Midwest and Northeast, turning Minneapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee and Detroit into unhealthy-air hot spots. The smoke cloud was broad enough to lift pollution to dangerous levels far beyond the burn zones, underscoring how quickly a summer fire season can become a regional public-health problem.

In Minnesota, the Pollution Control Agency said wildfire smoke crossed into the state from Canada and triggered an air quality alert for portions of northwest Minnesota from Wednesday, July 23, through Friday, July 25. State forecasters said air quality there was expected to reach the red AQI category, which means unhealthy for everyone, not just people with medical conditions.

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Michigan officials issued a statewide air quality alert for Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16, saying wildfire smoke from Canada was affecting air quality across the state. Detroit was among the hardest-hit cities during the plume: IQAir listed it as the fifth most polluted city in the world during the event, a stark ranking for a major U.S. metro that is usually measured against other industrial centers, not just wildfire smoke.

The health risk comes from PM2.5, the fine particulate pollution in wildfire smoke that can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. That raises concern for children, older adults and people with asthma or heart disease, especially when smoky days stack up over a summer rather than arriving as a one-off alert. Minnesota pollution officials have said smoky summer days have become more common in recent years, and the 2023 Canadian wildfire season has become the key comparison point for how far smoke can travel and how long it can hang over densely populated regions.

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Crisco 1492 via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The latest plume showed that recurring smoke is no longer a distant problem tied only to western fire zones. It reached multiple Great Lakes cities, pushed alerts into states from the Midwest to the Northeast, and left public-health agencies warning that a dangerous air episode can now arrive as part of the season itself.