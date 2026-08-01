Wildfire west of Athens forces partial evacuation of suburb

Haidari was partially evacuated after a mountain fire sent smoke over Athens and strong winds slowed crews. Traffic restrictions followed, with Dafni mental hospital on standby.

Greek Civil Protection ordered the partial evacuation of Haidari, west of Athens, after a wildfire broke out on a nearby mountain and smoke spread across the Athens area. The warning went out through the government’s mobile phone alert system on Friday, July 31, 2026, as firefighters tried to contain the blaze.

Strong winds were fanning new fires across Greece that day and made the response harder on the ground and in the air. Traffic restrictions were imposed in the Haidari area, and Dafni mental hospital was put on standby for possible evacuation as crews worked to keep the fire from moving deeper into the western approaches to the capital.

AI-generated illustration

The Haidari evacuation came amid a broader firefighting effort in Greece. In Keratea, southeast of Athens, more than 200 firefighters, backed by 11 water bombers and seven helicopters, were battling another wildfire the same day. Reuters-distributed reporting said the winds were strong enough to hamper aircraft operations, limiting the ability of crews to knock down flames quickly.

The day’s alerts also fit a pattern that has repeated across Greece’s summer fire seasons. In August 2024, a wildfire in Athens’ northeastern suburbs forced thousands of residents to flee and prompted a Greek appeal for international help. In July 2023, Greece’s longest heatwave on record coincided with evacuations from Rhodes, underscoring how extreme heat can turn a single ignition into a mass displacement event.

Photo by K

The 2018 Mati wildfire remains a reference point for how deadly fast-moving fires near populated areas can become. France 24 described it as the second-worst fire disaster of the 21st century in Greece. That history has made every alert around Athens especially sensitive, where suburban districts sit close to dry vegetation, transport corridors and dense housing.

Source: sippakorn via Pixabay

The European Union warned on July 29, 2026, that wildfire danger was shifting east toward Italy and Greece, a reminder that the fire season is no longer a local emergency but a regional one. For Haidari, the partial evacuation showed how quickly a blaze on a mountain slope can become a public-safety problem for a capital of millions.